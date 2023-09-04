Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva’s Legislation on Homeless Death Review Committees Signed into Law by Governor Newsom

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D – Fullerton) announced on September 1 that Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 271 into law, allowing counties to create Homeless Death Review Committees to gather essential data to uncover the root causes of deaths among individuals experiencing homelessness. The invaluable insights gained from this initiative will help devise strategies to prevent such tragedies and save lives.

“On a single night, there have been up to approximately 130,000 Californians experiencing homelessness throughout our state. It is unconscionable that these individuals are dying 20 years younger from preventable causes compared to the general public,” said Assemblywoman Quirk-Silva. “As a state, we must do what we can to ensure preventable deaths concerning homeless individuals do not occur in California. These Homeless Death Review Committees can give counties across California the data and tools to prevent this suffering.”

In January 2022, the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner, Don Barnes, commissioned the County’s first Homeless Death Review Committee. The Homeless Death Review Committee, consisting of technical experts from both the public and private sectors, explores the root causes of the reviewed deaths and determines what, if any, factors contributing to the deaths were preventable. By expanding the success of the Orange County Homeless Death Review Committee statewide, data-driven policy decisions that save lives can be made across California.

“I am pleased the Governor has signed AB 271 to allow the creation of homeless death review committees,” said Orange County Sheriff-Coroner Don Barnes. “Through proper information sharing, homeless death review committees provide an opportunity to make data-driven policy decisions that will ultimately result in lives saved and an enhanced quality of life for our community. I thank Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva for her efforts in moving forward this important bill.”

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva represents the 67th Assembly District, which includes the Orange County communities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Fullerton, and La Palma, as well as the Los Angeles County communities of Artesia, Cerritos, and Hawaiian Gardens.

Like this: Like Loading...