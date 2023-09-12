Fullerton Nonprofit Radiant Futures (WTLC) Receives $85,000

Photo id, left to right: San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Vice Chairman Johnny Hernandez, Jr., Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena, and First Governing Council Member Edward Duro, along with Radiant Futures’ Director of Development Lana Erlanson and Chief Advancement Officer Alycia Capone.

Nonprofit Radiant Futures, formerly Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC), has received a donation of $85,000 from the annual San Manuel Orange County Golf Tournament, held recently on ocean-view golf courses at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach and Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Tribal leaders, businesses, and community partners united for this year’s annual golf tournament to raise a total of $425,000 for tribal, local, and national nonprofits, making it the largest year for funds raised at the annual event.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has donated more than $3 million to 50 nonprofit organizations as a result of its annual golf tournament.

In addition to Radiant Futures, the other organizations receiving funds were Lakota Waldorf School on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota; Voices for Children, which serves children in Riverside and San Diego counties; Citrus Counseling Services located in Redlands; and Meals on Wheels OC.

“We were honored to be among the nonprofits selected to receive this generous donation,” Radiant Futures Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee said. “The funds will help support the mission of Radiant Futures to use survivor-driven, trauma-informed practices to build a safer community by providing crisis help, including a 24-hour bilingual helpline, plus comprehensive services for all survivors, and education to help prevent domestic violence and trafficking. We want to ensure all survivors have access to recovery services, such as counseling, legal advocacy, and case management.”

For more information, visit www.radiantfutures.org.

###

About Radiant Futures (formerly Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc.)

Radiant Futures is a non-profit organization dedicated to building a safer community in Orange County by providing crisis support, services for all survivors, and education to prevent domestic violence and trafficking. Radiant Futures has served over 200,000 people since its founding in 1976. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, contact our 24-hour bilingual helpline at (877) 531-5522 or love@radiantfutures.org. For more information, visit http://www.radiantfutures.org

