Planning Commission Approves Gas Station for Provecho Market

At the planning commission meeting on August 16, the commissioners voted on a major site plan to build a gas station at 312 North Euclid Street. The proposal was to remove 14 parking spaces outside of Provecho Market and replace them with a gas station consisting of 4 fuel stations and a small service building. Staff recommended approving the site plan. The applicant, Wade Shuey, owner of WSCS architecture firm, was present to answer questions. Mr. Shuey explained that the gas station would also help bring business to the shopping center.

During public comment, many residents raised environmental and health concerns. Other residents claimed that the project did not follow the code and that traffic would worsen on Euclid because of this project. Many did not support the proposal and argued that more focus should be on supporting electric vehicles. Mr. Shuey explained that the county has many safety regulations in place in order for gas stations to be safe and that the tanks are double-walled.

Chair Commissioner Arif Mansuri asked why a gas station is needed when there are already gas stations in the area. Mr. Shuey explained that they would also add landscaping to the site and promote business.

Commissioner Peter Gambino said that the gas station did not look like an accessory to Provecho Market, which is part of the code it falls under.

Commissioner Patricia Tutor said she would rather have more electrical charging stations and was concerned about W Chapman Ave north of the proposed gas station. She was concerned about this since it is a small residential street. Mr. Shuey explained that adding an electrical vehicle space takes away a normal parking space you can have. He also explained that the fuel truck would only come by once a week and that they have a 26-foot clearance for vehicles in the driveway since many residents and Commissioner Tutor were concerned about accidents. He added that the city, fire department, and traffic engineers approved this.

When Commissioner Gambino asked for confirmation that this proposal was in line with the code, staff explained that they were confident in defending it in the portion of the code as a “similar facility.” Gambino said that he understood the environmental concerns from public comment but isn’t concerned about them due to the strict regulations in California.

Vice Chair Commissioner Douglas Cox pointed out that the committee should not vote on something based on whether they like it or not, using the example of not voting for a donuts shop because you would rather have something other than donuts. Gambino explained that it seemed like a disingenuous way to fit into the code by saying it is an accessory. He shared that he is not against a gas station being there but is against it being an accessory to Provecho Market. Cox explained that the gas station connected to Ralphs on N Harbor Blvd is much farther from the Ralphs than the plans for the gas station connected to Provecho Market. Cox added a condition, stating that they must extend landscaping to the furthest extent possible (7 feet) without reducing parking.

Commissioner Arnel Dino added a condition to change the signage on the gas station to include “Provecho Market” on the canopy.

Cox wished this condition would sway Gambino on the accessory issue, but Gambino said his issue is the distance between the gas station and the market.

The condition of the signage was removed.

Commissioners Tutor and Gambino agreed with each other that the project should not go through for that area.

The proposal, with the added condition of increased landscaping, passed 3 to 2, with commissioners Peter Gambino and Patricia Tutor voting against it.

Decisions are final after ten days, but appeals can be made.

See the full video of the meeting at: https://fullerton.granicus.com/player/clip/1720?view_id=2&redirect=true&h=e1683a693688134ee4c2849ecb039873

