Red Cross Facing a National Blood Shortage: Donors needed now as hospital demand outpaces blood donations

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage. There were fewer donors than needed this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals. Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. There is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.

When Idalia slammed into the Southeast – leading to widespread power outages, travel hazards, and flooding – the storm also forced the cancellation of over a dozen blood drives. It caused hundreds of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. This compounded a shortfall of about 30,000 donations in August. Right now, blood product distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations coming in.

The Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors now. Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org , or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In thanks for helping rebuild the blood supply, all who come to give Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 13-30:

Orange County

Aliso Viejo

9/13/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Aliso Viejo Ranch, 100 Park Avenue

9/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 22851 Aliso Creek Road

Anaheim

9/17/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Knott Avenue Christian Church, 315 S Knott Ave

9/17/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lifestyle Cycles, 1510 N State College Blvd

9/21/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 441 S Fairmont Blvd

Brea

9/14/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brea Corporate Park, 3040 Saturn Street

9/23/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brea Masonic Center, 500 E Imperial Hwy

Buena Park

9/19/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Buena Park High School, 8833 Academy Dr

Corona del Mar

9/11/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 3233 Pacific View Drive

Costa Mesa

9/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trader Joe’s, 640 W. 17th Street

9/25/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mesa Verde United Methodist Church, 1701 W. Baker

9/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Airport Commission Room, 3160 Airway Ave

Coto de Caza

9/12/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Coto de Caza Golf & Racquet Club, 25291 Vista Del Verde

Cypress

9/14/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5151 Orange

Dana Point

9/26/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., City of Dana Point Community Center, 34052 Del Obispo

Fountain Valley

Red Cross Fountain Valley Blood Donation Center, 17800 Newhope St., See RedCrossBlood.org for hours

Fullerton

Red Cross Fullerton Blood Donation Center, 1379 S Harbor Blvd. See RedCrossBlood.org for hours

9/12/2023: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Albertsons, 1421 Manhattan Ave

9/18/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., AMC Dine-In, 1001 S. Lemon St

9/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., CSUF CFL Leadership Scholars, 800 N State College Blvd

9/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Marshall B. Ketchum University, 2575 Yorba Linda Blvd

9/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., CSUF CFL Leadership Scholars, 800 N State College Blvd

Garden Grove

9/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., King of Kings, 13431 Newhope St

9/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Building G, 6202 Cerulean Ave

Huntington Beach

9/17/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 6652 Heil Ave

9/22/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Huntington Beach Masonic Center, 601 Palm Avenue

Irvine

9/18/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Medical Center Irvine Alton Sand Canyon MOB2, 6640 Alton Pkwy

9/18/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Simpson Chevrolet, 21 Auto Center Drive

9/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Woodbury Community Association, 108 Lamplighter

9/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Antis Roofing, 2649 Campus Dr

Ladera Ranch

9/11/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Ladera Ranch, 1 Daisy St

Laguna Beach

9/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Montage Resort, 30801 S. Coast Hwy

Laguna Hills

Red Cross Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center, 22971 Mill Creek Dr., See RedCrossBlood.org for hours

Laguna Niguel

9/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Crown Valley Park, 29751 Crown Valley Parkway

9/24/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Timothy Catholic Church, 29102 Crown Valley Pkwy

Laguna Woods

9/28/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., St Nicholas Parish, 24252 El Toro Road

Mission Viejo

9/13/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mission Conference Center, 26726 Crown Valley Parkway

9/19/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mission Viejo City Hall, 200 Civic Center Dr

9/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saddleback Valley Unified School District, 25631 Peter A Hartman Way

Newport Beach

9/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Newport Beach Association of Realtors, 401 Old Newport Blvd, Suite 100

9/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2150 Bonita Canyon Drive

Orange

9/12/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Orange Unified School District, 1401 N. Handy Street

Placentia

9/15/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hale Glass Inc, 1910 Estelle Lane

Rancho Santa Margarita

9/19/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Bell Tower Regional Community Center, 22232 El Paseo

9/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Monte Vista Park, 21726 Buena Suerte

Rossmoor

9/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rossmoor Homeowners Association, 3021 Blume Dr

San Clemente

9/14/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., City of San Clemente, 910 Calle Negocio

9/18/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 35522 Camino Capistrano

9/29/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Baha’is of San Clemente, 3316 Avenida Del Presidente

San Juan Capistrano

9/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., JSerra Catholic High School, 26351 Junipero Serra Road

9/29/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., AMFM Healthcare, 30300 Rancho Viejo Road

Santa Ana

Red Cross Santa Ana Blood Donation Center, 600 Parkcenter Drive. See RedCrossBlood.org for hours

9/15/2023: 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Santa Ana Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church, 117 W McFadden Ave

9/19/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Optima Tax Relief, 3100 South Harbor Blvd

Silverado

9/19/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Silverado Community Park, 27641 Silverado Canyon Road

Stanton

9/25/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St Polycarp Catholic Church and School, 8100 Champman Ave

Tustin

9/14/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1201 Irvine Blvd

9/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Flight at Tustin Legacy, 1715 Flight Way

9/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., 14191 Myford, 14191 Myford Rd

Westminster

9/25/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Westminster Library, 8180 13th St

Yorba Linda

9/11/2023: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Yorba Linda Masonic Center, 4847 Main St

9/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., First Team Real Estate, 18180 Yorba Linda Blvd, #501

9/18/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Richard Nixon Presidential Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd

9/25/2023: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Yorba Linda Masonic Center, 4847 Main St

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month

One in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease. To help ensure patients have the blood products they need, the Red Cross launched the Sickle Cell Initiative in 2021 to grow the number of blood donors who are Black and improve health outcomes for patients. Together, longtime and first-time blood donors are helping patients with sickle cell manage their symptoms and showing support for their community.

Joined by Blood is the initiative’s focus during Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September and continues through October. This year, the Red Cross is proud to partner with organizations focused on mentorship, including 100 Black Men of America, Inc.; Kier’s Hope Foundation, Inc.; historically Black colleges and universities and member organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council; as well as the Black Radio Hall of Fame and others, who are all showing up for patients with sickle cell by hosting blood drives. To learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/OurBlood.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact − volunteer

A stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we are at the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.

Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider, or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

