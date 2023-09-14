Local Events

OCPA Sponsors “Korea Day”

Fullerton Mayor  Fred Jung, the Orange County Power Authority Board Chair, and OCPA External Affairs Manager Andrew Di Giovanna (center) welcomed representatives of Daroo to Fullerton on August 3. The OCPA presented a $4,000 check to sponsor the first annual Korean Day Harmony & Respect festival.

 

For the first time, Daroo Korean Performing Arts and Culture is bringing the “Korea Day Harmony & Respect” annual festival to Orange County. OCPA is proud to be the title sponsor for the event that will be held in Fullerton on October 27-29, 2023, in the Fullerton Downtown Plaza. Daroo Korean Performing Arts and Culture (“Daroo”) was founded as a non-profit organization dedicated to spreading and promoting Korean traditional music and arts in the U.S. The mission is to pass down the legacy and spirit of Korea to future generations. OCPA is the Title Sponsor for the “Korea Day Harmony & Respect” Annual Festival.

 

 

 

