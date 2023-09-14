OCPA Sponsors “Korea Day”

For the first time, Daroo Korean Performing Arts and Culture is bringing the “Korea Day Harmony & Respect” annual festival to Orange County. OCPA is proud to be the title sponsor for the event that will be held in Fullerton on October 27-29, 2023, in the Fullerton Downtown Plaza. Daroo Korean Performing Arts and Culture (“Daroo”) was founded as a non-profit organization dedicated to spreading and promoting Korean traditional music and arts in the U.S. The mission is to pass down the legacy and spirit of Korea to future generations. OCPA is the Title Sponsor for the “Korea Day Harmony & Respect” Annual Festival.

