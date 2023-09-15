El Pachuco Zoot Suits Celebrates 45 Years of Preserving Pachuco and Zoot Suit Culture in Fullerton

El Pachuco Zoot Suits, a beloved institution in Fullerton, California, proudly announces its 45th Anniversary in business. Since its inception in 1978, El Pachuco Zoot Suits has been dedicated to preserving and celebrating the vibrant Pachuco and Zoot Suit culture that has left an indelible mark on the community and beyond. For over four decades, El Pachuco Zoot Suits has been at the forefront of keeping the Pachuco and Zoot Suit heritage alive, serving as a hub for enthusiasts, collectors, and those passionate about this unique cultural phenomenon. The store has not only provided high-quality Zoot Suits for musical artists and the movie industry, but it has also been a source of education and appreciation for the history and significance of this iconic style. El Pachuco Zoot Suits, a beloved institution in Fullerton, California, proudly announces its 45th Anniversary in business. Since its inception in 1978, El Pachuco Zoot Suits has been dedicated to preserving and celebrating the vibrant Pachuco and Zoot Suit culture that has left an indelible mark on the community and beyond. For over four decades, El Pachuco Zoot Suits has been at the forefront of keeping the Pachuco and Zoot Suit heritage alive, serving as a hub for enthusiasts, collectors, and those passionate about this unique cultural phenomenon. The store has not only provided high-quality Zoot Suits for musical artists and the movie industry, but it has also been a source of education and appreciation for the history and significance of this iconic style.

Founders Phyllis and Ray Estrella reflect on the journey: “Our mission has always been to honor the legacy of the Pachuco and Zoot Suit culture. We are immensely proud to have reached this milestone and grateful for the unwavering support of our loyal customers and the community. Our commitment to quality craftsmanship and authenticity remains as strong as ever.”

Throughout the year, the store will host a series of events, promotions, and special collections that pay homage to the Zoot Suit culture’s rich history. These events will provide a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the distinctive style and spirit of the Pachuco era. As a testament to their enduring commitment, El Pachuco Zoot Suits plans to continue promoting inclusivity and diversity within the community, fostering a sense of unity and pride through their work.

The official anniversary kick-off takes place on September 16, 2023, at The Grand Theater in the Anaheim Resort District, California. El Pachuco Zoot Suits will host a dinner and dance as they celebrate this big milestone. El Pachuco’s Anniversary Gala will have live performances by Pachuco Jose, Balance Band, Maria Paula Mazon, Micayla Rivera, DJ Chris Torres, and Dr. Nicholas Centino as the MC. Tickets are available at elpachuco.com

All proceeds from the Gala will benefit the Estrella Family Foundation Non-Profit’s community service programs.



