Local Government

Everything you need to know about the Bicycle Plan from 2012 that is still in operation

By on ( 1 Comment )

Loader Loading...
EAD Logo Taking too long?

Reload Reload document
| Open Open in new tab

Download [12.02 MB]

Categories: Local Government, Local News

Tagged as: , , , , ,

1 reply »

  1. The area outside Mulberry Street / Fullerton Brew looks shoddy. The city either needs to commit to making it an outdoor dining area or switch it back. The current configuration is not conducive to bike traffic and is an eyesore.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.