Fullerton School District Welcomes New Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services

Fullerton School District is excited to welcome Dr. Adaina Brown as the new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services. Dr. Brown comes to FSD from the Los Angeles Unified School District, where she served as the Local District Superintendent (West).

Dr. Brown received her Bachelor’s of Science Degree from UCLA, a Master’s of Science Degree from CSU Dominguez Hill, a Master’s of Arts from National University, and her Doctorate of Education from UCLA. In a career spanning a little more than 20 years, Dr. Brown has served as Teacher, Principal, Community of Schools Administrator, and Local District Superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

During her tenure with LAUSD, Dr. Brown created STEAM partnerships with CSU Dominguez Hills, Tesoro/Andeavor, Shell, City of Carson, and WestPoint Military Academy. She also established a Career Technical Education (CTE) program that includes pathways such as Engineering and Architecture, Biomedicine, and Computer Programming. Dr. Brown created a Community of School (COS) education group and funding to include community members, local business partners, and corporations. She also focused on community partnerships through college and career expos and monthly coffee with parents and the community.

Dr. Robert Pletka, FSD Superintendent, stated, “Dr. Brown is a visionary leader who deeply cares for children with a vast array of educational and community experiences, and FSD is excited to have her join our team to continue our District’s tradition of student achievement, community partnerships, and high interest and innovative educational programs.” Dr. Brown will begin with FSD on September 15, 2023, succeeding Dr. Julienne Lee, who left FSD to take the Superintendent position at the Buena Park School District.

The Fullerton School District is located in northern Orange County, California, and serves over 11,600 students in grades TK – 8th. The Fullerton School District includes 21 schools, 15 elementary schools, two K-8th grade schools, three middle schools, and a distance learning and home school model.