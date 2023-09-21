Arts

See 52 local artist at Fullerton Museum Center

Dinner, Beer Garden, Crafts & Art Show at Fullerton Museum Center

Thursday, September 21: admission to the current exhibit of 52 local artists from 12 to 8:30 pm with opening reception treats and live music from 5 to 8:30 pm. Also, vendors, music, and food trucks are on the plaza. Corner of E. Wilshire and Pomona in downtown Fullerton. (714) 519-4461

 


  1. Admission is free for the Mad Marion Cartoon exhibit in the new Ranii foyer gallery tonight and through November but admission to the main exhibit of 52 artists is still $10/adults $5/kids.

