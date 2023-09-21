Dinner, Beer Garden, Crafts & Art Show at Fullerton Museum Center
Thursday, September 21: admission to the current exhibit of 52 local artists from 12 to 8:30 pm with opening reception treats and live music from 5 to 8:30 pm. Also, vendors, music, and food trucks are on the plaza. Corner of E. Wilshire and Pomona in downtown Fullerton. (714) 519-4461
Admission is free for the Mad Marion Cartoon exhibit in the new Ranii foyer gallery tonight and through November but admission to the main exhibit of 52 artists is still $10/adults $5/kids.