Rep. Correa Stands with Service Members and Federal Workers by Refusing His Pay in Event of a Governnment Shutdown

Today, Representative Lou Correa (CA-46) sent a letter to Catherine Szpindor, Chief Administrative Officer of the House of Representatives, demanding that his pay be withheld until a possible government shutdown is concluded.

“As we near a government shutdown, I would like to request that in the event of a lapse in appropriations, my pay be withheld until the government funding is passed and the shutdown is over,” Correa wrote. “It is my understanding that the Constitution requires Members of Congress to receive their pay during a lapse in appropriations. However, I wish to forego my pay until those most hurt by the shutdown are made whole.”

Following the delivery of the letter, Rep. Correa released the following statement:

“This morning, I asked the House to withhold my pay if the government shuts down because of my Republican colleague’s inability to govern. If our servicemembers, federal workers, and staff won’t get paid, neither should we—period.”

You can read the full text of the letter HERE.

