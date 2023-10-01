Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print edition or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but subscriptions keep us printing, distributing, and posting the paper. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It only takes a minute – Click Here To Subscribe. Thank you for your support for the Fullerton Observer. Click here to view a copy of the print edition.
This first time event at the Fullerton Museum Center (corner of E. Wilshire and Pomona) in downtown Fullerton which features art, music, dance, drama, food trucks, and beer garden could become an annual tradition. I haven’t seen it publicized anywhere so tell family and friends! Happens from noon to 4pm TODAY, Sunday October 1st.