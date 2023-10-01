1 reply »

  1. This first time event at the Fullerton Museum Center (corner of E. Wilshire and Pomona) in downtown Fullerton which features art, music, dance, drama, food trucks, and beer garden could become an annual tradition. I haven’t seen it publicized anywhere so tell family and friends! Happens from noon to 4pm TODAY, Sunday October 1st.

