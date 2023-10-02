Non-profit Radiant Futures Receives $85,000 from San Manuel Orange County Golf Tournament

Non-profit Radiant Futures, formerly Women’s Transitional Living Center, Inc. (WTLC), has received a donation of $85,000 from the annual San Manuel Orange County Golf Tournament, held recently on ocean-view golf courses at Pelican Hill Golf Club in Newport Beach and Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, Tribal leaders, businesses, and community partners united for this year’s annual golf tournament to raise $425,000 for tribal, local, and national non-profits, making it the most significant year for funds raised at the annual event.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has donated more than $3 million to 50 non-profit organizations due to its annual golf tournament.

In addition to Radiant Futures, the other organizations receiving funds were Lakota Waldorf School on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota; Voices for Children, which serves children in Riverside and San Diego counties; Citrus Counseling Services located in Redlands; and Meals on Wheels OC.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, contact our 24-hour bilingual helpline at (877) 531-5522 or email love@radiantfutures.org. For more information, visit www.radiantfutures.org

