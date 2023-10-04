Downtown Report: Early October 2023

New in Town

Chako’s Social

Chako’s Social has just opened also, at 101 S Harbor. They promise to be “the hottest new restaurant and Supper Club in Southern California, with bold flavors, quality service, tableside entertainment,” and a “Red Carpet Experience.” Entertainment will include aerialists, magicians, singers, dancers, and more.

Lagos Mexican Cuisine

Wow factor: Very high. We published progress photos here over the past two years, and now, the time has come. Once you walk in the door, you will be overwhelmed by the attention to detail, the architecture, craftsmanship, and the overall feel of the newest addition to our SoCo restaurants. Located at 139 W Santa Fe Ave. Now, for even more food, fun, and shopping choices, it’s Downtown Fullerton First.

The Charleston Event Center

The Charleston event center is ready to go and will have a Grand Open House on Saturday, October 7th, from 5:30 to 9 pm. All are invited; no RSVP is needed. It’s also quite overwhelming in every way. Wow, downtown is really getting dressed up. Wear your 1920s-inspired attire if you dare. The address is 114 E Commonwealth.

Akashiro

Also coming soon is Akashiro, a unique Japanese/Peruvian restaurant at 444 N Harbor. Wow, we have a bit of everything now, don’t we?

AX Lair

A stone’s throw away from a former field of wild mustard, where a stake was driven into the fertile earth to begin founding a town, sits four of downtown’s newest enterprises. El Camino Real would eventually become a main artery with horseless carriages leading the way —more on that stake below. No stakes were driven this time, but axes were thrown. What? Yes, it’s true: AX Lair is set to open at 109 E Commonwealth, the former home of The Green Place Plant Boutique (now at 111 E Commonwealth).

Fullerton History

Fullerton History Seventy-plus local residents took advantage of the open house celebrating 50 years of our Fullerton Public Library Local History Room on September 19th. This newspaper has had extensive help from the staff there over the years, and many of the historic photographs you have seen here were supplied from that very room. BTW, if you have historic photos or items you wish to share, that’s exactly how many of them came to be in the room. Photos can be scanned and returned.

When we hear the often-repeated story of how Edward Amerige formally staked his claim for the 430 acres he and his brother George purchased, we know it’s not just folklore. They bought 390 acres from the Miles brothers for $68,250, plus another 20 acres each from William S. Fish and Joseph Frantz. Edward literally drove a stake in the ground near the corner of what is now Harbor and Commonwealth, and here it is. If your family has a long history in Fullerton, you can research it or visit to view many unique artifacts, photos, books, and so much more.

Garden Parks

The playspace on Truslow and Lawrence mentioned here in our mid-September issue is now being adopted by the Fullerton Sunrise Rotary Club. Each second Saturday at 8 am, volunteers spend a few hours trimming, weeding, and sprucing up the park. The adoption is not yet official, but they are working with City staff; word is, they have been very supportive. The Rotary Club also hopes to help restore the outside block wall surrounding the two sides of the park, thinking it will be an excellent place for a community mural.

It’s A Hit

The story of the mysteriously infamous Rhythm Room was told on these pages before, and thanks to Cheri (pictured), we now have the rest of the story. The vinyl album she holds has liner notes, and oddly, even though the hit Land of 1000 Dances clearly states it was Recorded “LIVE” at the Rhythm Room, the notes say only side two was recorded there. Apparently, it was actually recorded at Stereo Masters. Some say other songs were recorded there, and an American Bandstand video of The Premiers doing “Farmer John” followed by an interview by Dick Clark confirms that it was recorded live there. That video can be found on YouTube. The mystery will continue to have life since many involved have left the building.

Spooky Movies and Ghost Tours

Our Fullerton Museum Center is hosting FREE movies in October, and yes, the beer garden will be open with snacks and more. All events start at 4 pm, with The Addams Family on October 5th, followed by Corpse Bride on the 12th and Ghostbusters on the 19th. Also on tap: Haunted Fullerton Walking Tours starting October 4th. More info (714) 519-4461 info@fullertonmuseum.com

Photo Quiz

This time: At what well-known downtown landmark was this taken?

Last time: Yes, Linda, that certainly was taken inside Modelmania at 232 W Commonwealth during one of their many Art Walk exhibit nights.

