Orangethorpe Elementary has an initiative called Project Curiosity, which infuses art, science, and conservatism. We are taught to reuse and recycle. That is where we got the idea to use old newspapers as our pallet. We created self-portraits in the style of artist Amadeo Modigliani. Each month, we do a self-portrait in the style of a different artist. We love our city, and we love the Fullerton Observer, so we thought it would be nice to mount them on the front page as well! We did the project together in our Big and Little Buddy Groups.

Like this: Like Loading...