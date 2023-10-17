Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 5:30 pm
Meetings are on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 pm.
Upcoming agenda information and streaming video of meetings are available at http://www.cityoffullerton.com
City Hall is located at 303 W. Commonwealth, Fullerton
Contact Council at (714) 738-6311 or council@cityoffullerton.com
- September 2023 Check Register
- Valwood Early Morning Parking
- 2533 Flower ADA Parking Request
- Well #10 & Pipeline Design Services
- The PINES AT SUNRISE VILLAGE Assignment
- West Valencia ADA Parking Request
- Option to change use of PARK DWELLING FEES (For more details read front page article: Is the Pooch Park in the Doghouse?
- GROUNDSWELL/ previously known as OC Human Relations Annual Report
- Budget Transfer from POOCH PARK to ACACIA PARK
- Commitee Activity & Attendance
- Agreement with FALCK MOBILE HEALTH CORP. for EMERGENCY AMBULANCE SERVICES
- Agreement Amendment for MAIN PLANT PFAS WATER TREATMENT PLANT SCADA SUPPORT
The material in the agenda packet in Item #15, “Community Issues Survey, “is misleading. After reading the PowerPoint presentation (included under supplemental materials rather than in the agenda packet itself), it seems that this survey is more about raising taxes than about “critical priorities’ or “insight into community concerns.” In contrast, while the PowerPoint presentation is more transparent, the word “taxes” does not appear in the agenda packet.
Concerns about the survey, the results, and future actions: Is it worth $49,000 to survey 400+ individuals to determine if they are concerned about homelessness and potholes? It is common knowledge already, and if the City is interested in “community concerns,” should they be looking at more than potential voters? The “push” survey was where respondents were asked about their feelings about a prepared list of issues rather than allowed to offer their own priorities. Things that would not appear here are concerns about coyotes, fireworks, or street car race takeovers. The argument to support a tax increase erodes after arguments in favor are presented (77% down to 64% for a general-purpose tax.) The survey did not ask (or did not report) how respondents would respond after opposing arguments were presented. That needs to be clarified.
Fullerton voters have a history of opposing tax increases, and opponents are more likely to turn out than supporters. Having the meetings chaired by the Mayor rather than staff may be more productive.
