The Hub Grand Opening

Trustee Aaruni Thakur, Superintendent Dr. Bob Pletka, Trustee Bev Berryman, Director of SEL and Family Support Rossana Fonseca, and Trustee Ruthi Hanchett at the Grand Opening of The Hub.

Fullerton School District (K-8 grade) announced the opening of its newest community resource project, The Hub. The Hub’s main goal is to be an effective one-stop location welcoming families in need with respect and dignity in a confidential setting.

Located adjacent to Valencia Park Elementary School, the Hub is currently accepting donations and is open to make appointments for families with children attending Fullerton School District in need of different support services.

Social services include food and housing assistance, family clothing, basic hygiene products, and school supplies. Headed by the FSD Director of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) and Family Supports, Rossana Fonseca, The Hub is where families shop the boutique for clothing while meeting with social service liaisons to get signed up for assistance conducted in the language that they feel most comfortable using. Each confidential, individual family meeting with district liaisons lasts approximately 30 minutes.

Superintendent Dr. Bob Pletka recognized that parents utilize their best efforts to care for their families. He stated the district is continually “focused on meeting families and students where they are in their emotional and physical needs.” Director of Administrative Services, Dr. Helene Morris, added that a foundational goal of the district is to provide multiple opportunities to offer a hand-up for our families.

The Hub reflects another FSD community partnership with sponsors such as St. Jude Providence and the Orange County Department of Education. The district’s maintenance and SEL support staff used money from the American Rescue Plan’s Homeless Children and Youth Funds to convert the old kindergarten bungalows into meeting rooms and a clothing boutique.

The remaining funds will supply household items for families identified as housing-challenged under the McKinney Vento Act. Still, most clothing, diapers, hygiene products, and school supplies will come from community cash and item donations.

Opening The Hub reflects FSD Trustees, Administration, and staff working together to support Fullerton families facing challenges with respect and dignity and to connect to multiple support services.

To make an appointment to donate items or money to the Hub, email Community Liaison Paola Gomez and paola_gomez@myfsd.org or call 714)447-7576 and leave a message.

