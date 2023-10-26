No consequences for the misuse of the City seal

Mayor Jung created titles for people who were not city employees and allowed them to use the city seal on their business cards. This was discovered at a meeting with Mayor Jung when his associate Daniel Yoon Jae Park arrived and handed out business cards that said he was the Mayor’s Cultural Arts Counsel.
According to Ordinance 2543, it is unlawful for any person to make or use the seal of the City, or reproduction thereof, for any purpose other than for the official business of the City, its Council, officers, or departments. The City Clerk of the City shall be the official custodian of the official seal of the City. (Ord. 2543 (part), 1985).
It may be illegal, but the City Ordinance does not say what, if any, consequences there are. Addressing such issues before a controversy can indeed be a good strategy. It avoids “calling out” someone who may have concluded that the lack of a policy means that “anything goes.”
When asked if he knew that the use of the City seal without authorization was illegal, he said, “It is not illegal; it is just frowned upon. I have let them know they can not use the seal.”
Another consideration weighing in favor of having an agency policy is that technology makes it easier for anyone to access aspects of an agency’s official identity. Web browsers and scanners can capture or copy agency seals, logos, letterhead, and similar items. Restrictions on using an agency’s seal are common, but without consequences, the City seal and logo seem to be all fair game for anyone’s use.
The City Attorney said that there are only consequences if the DA decides to prosecute.
Categories: Local Government, Local News
Using the City of Fullerton Official Seal without authorization by unqualifued persons is not permitted and is a violation under the City Ordinance however it is not a crime without a penalty. If it is used fraudulently, the crime is the fraud. Displaying the contact information of the subjects of your article is improprr and unethical.
“Displaying the contact information of the subjects of your article is improprr and unethical.”
Why? Where are you getting this idea?
I disagree. These are people handing out business cards. Sorry, that’s public info that they personally are making public.
Again, do you know when Saskia received these cards? Were they personally handed to her? Also, when were these cards being handed out? Recently?? Plus she says in her so-called news article that Fullerton has a “no consequences”. Which is funny because that part of the so-called article has some how disappeared. Strange!!!
If you look at the ordinance, it doesn’t specify type of crime or punishment. It just says it’s illegal.
I think expecting some chain of custody on the cards is pretty outlandish. No one doubts these cards are real. Quit it.
The practice is illegal. And those claiming it’s a privacy violation to show their business card is particularly outlandish. They are representing themselves as though they were in public office. From the “commissioner” and pseudo-commisioner perspective that’s exactly the message they want out in the public.
They don’t have any expectation of privacy for such public information that they made available. If they put their home phone on a business card they’re spreading that was their choice.
As to their name, again… they are supposedly associated with the city, right? Their name wouldn’t be a secret if they really were.
Your comments are pretty “outlandish” and thinking this is “news” worthy is pretty “outlandish” also. Wasting the residents time reading this “outlandish” so-called article.
Purpose of Business cards: A business card is an easy way to let customers know who you are when GIVEN. (not being displaying on a “news” platform, unethical and unprofessional)
Again, in the article it says Mayor said he has let them know not to use the seal. So again, is the seal still on their business cards? and when was this business card received? Recently? Seems like no one can answer that question.
If the seal is no longer on the cards, then what is the point of all this!!!! QUIT IT!
I am a Korean American resident of Fullerton. I have never personally met the Mayor, but I’ve read extensively about his efforts on behalf of our city in the Korean media. I also read this site and sometimes feel frustrated at what seems to be a barrage of criticism towards the Mayor. I find that this particular article crosses a line.
This article, discussing the Mayor’s appointment of advisors and their use of the city seal, has the potential to incite racism and anti-Korean sentiment in our community. The article relies on false and misleading claims, and it is crucial to set the record straight.
To begin, the article alleges that the Mayor is breaking the law by appointing volunteer advisors and allowing them to use the city seal. This claim is a massive stretch. Furthermore, it conveniently omits the fact that other commissioners and advisors have been using the seal for years without any notice from the Fullerton Observer, even if not allowed. It really seems as if this article’s motivation may not be a genuine concern for the city’s welfare but rather a bias against the Mayor and his advisors.
The exchange of business cards holds significant cultural importance in the Korean community. It is only fitting that anyone representing the Mayor or serving as his advisor includes the city seal on their cards. It would fall under “official city business” to use the words in the ordinance. The Mayor possesses the right to appoint any volunteer he deems suitable, and these individuals are actively contributing to the economic development and cultural enrichment of our city. Their use of the city’s logo falls well within the scope of approved practices, a precedent set by others who have used the seal without drawing the Fullerton Observer’s attention.
The city’s logo stands as a symbol of our community and its values. It is crucial to promote our city and its distinct identity, a task that the Mayor’s volunteers are actively engaged in. Their use of the city’s logo is not only legitimate but also instrumental in driving economic development for Fullerton. Is Economic Development not “official city business?”
It is my belief that this article comes off as an attack on the Korean community than a genuine concern about the legality of the situation. Our city’s unity and prosperity should be the ultimate goal, and the Mayor’s advisors are contributing positively toward that objective.
To echo another commenter, the fact that their numbers were not redacted prior to publishing is irresponsible.
You don’t sound like you are for unity and prosperity when you falsely bash the observer for racism.
Putting the logo on the business cards is illegal. Jung himself told the individuals they couldn’t do it.
The racism angle is falsely trotted out to silence the observer.
Thank you for the very thoughtful argument. It is not my intention to disparage the Korean community. I have close family and friends that are Korean. I would ask that you watch a few city council meetings and let me know if our Mayor acts in a professional manner and his arguments are sound.
I read the Korean Daily News as well. They do a great job and make our Mayor look good. Indeed they have never called him out on anything. One example is the article about the Korean Gardens where he promised the Korean Federation land that was already under a 20 year grant agreement. For a week there was a banner that said, Future Home of the Korean Gardens. It had to be removed. This and the cards are examples of the Mayor’s lack of communication with city staff, lack of knowledge of the laws, and lack of regard for the rules.
It is easy to disagree because it does not feel good, but do your own investigation and we can discuss the findings. I would start with the City Attorney about the legality of the cards.
Thank you for your comment. I do watch the city council meetings, and I respectfully disagree with your assessment of the Mayor. I find him to be a highly effective leader who runs his meetings in a professional and polite manner. His arguments are sound and well-reasoned and he is very courteous to all his colleagues. I have also read the article about the Korean Gardens in the Korean News. I understand that you are concerned about the mayor’s agreement to try and secure 1 acre of land to the Korean Federation for a Korean garden. If I recall correctly, that was approved by the council. There seems to be clear bias against the Mayor and given that you are a reporter, I would expect some amount of fairness and unbiased reporting.
You obviously haven’t been watching meetings. Jung is very rude to his colleagues, Zahra and Shana and even to the public, interrupting and insulting often.
The city council voted on allowing the Korean Federation the ability to maintain the current Korean war memorial garden (this memorial was approved by a previous council that Jung was not on then) but no land sale or acquisition is allowed. If Jung was making those claims then they are not true. Many groups adopt to maintain different parks. They can’t own it though. You can easily find this out by calling the city manager or attorney.
If you think he’s been good to our Korean community then ask all those Korean small businesses in sunrise village off Euclid that got shut down or kicked out because he voted yes with a developer that took over to develop housing project even though he promised them in public and on record that he was a “hard no”.
I am a Korean American resident of Fullerton. I have actually personally met and have communicated with Fred. As such, I can personally attest to his CHARACTER FLAWS that ERODE PUBLICTRUST.
Residents (that tune into the CouncilMeetings) seem to think that I dislike this CouncilMajority. I repeat, it is NOT a matter of like/dislike. I don’t know them, or even care to know them. Their behavior (and flat-out LIES) is abhorrent and FULLY erodes PublicTrust.
This is NOT an issue of left/right, GOP/Democrats, etc. These are CHARACTER FLAWS. HOW is the Public supposed to trust “elected officials” that bold-faced LIE (on PublicRecord, no less); deflect accountability and blame others; shut down transparency and discussion; have no respect for their constituents; and behave like Fullerton is a dictatorship?!
As far as Fred being portrayed in a favorable light in the Korean media; that’s not saying much. The NorthKorean media doesn’t print stories critical of Kim, either, but that doesn’t exactly mean he’s earned PublicTrust.
[When your argument resorts to name calling it will be omitted. Civil discourse is the practice of engaging in conversation to seek and foster understanding with mutual airing of views. It is not a contest; rather, it is intended to promote mutual understanding.] He speaks nonsense then goes over his time and then begins shaking violently when the mayor says his time is up. He started his 3 minute talk by walking up with a rose in his mouth and some sort of tuxedo . The lady after him followed up the act with an insulting speech and then sat on the floor till the parametics removed her for some apparent medical emergency. It just gets worse every city meeting.
I have observed you on several occasions becoming visibly angry and disrespectful towards the mayor.
I understand that there may be a history between you and the mayor that I am unaware of. However, I I have observed you and I believe that your outbursts of anger and disrespect create a hostile environment for those who are watching. I urge you to reconsider your behavior at future city council meetings.
Are we really writing articles about business cards? I understand the use of the seal of the city and who may or may not use it. If the city ordinance has no punishments written in it, we decide to write an article to damn those who use it? Have you ever gotten a parking ticket, fix it ticket? Should we have someone write an article for those violations? If so, who can I get at the Fullerton Observer article to dig up those violations and put it out there to waste everyone’s time to read an article about it?
Clearly its newsworthy if covering the facts is stirring up such virulent reaction.
Why would you publish these business cards without blocking out their telephone numbers? How irresponsible! Take that down!
They’re business cards. Their sole purpose in life is to spread contact information far and wide.
These business cards weren’t given to you and to every reader of the Fullerton Observer. Your defense of this is ridiculously racist. John is comfortable with hostilities towards immigrants and minorities. We are grateful you showed your true nature!
Tongue in cheek race baiting?
Classic “concern troll”
Weak sauce, bro. Try harder.
I’m not your bro. I hold myself to better company than defenders of racism like you my man.
Saskia Kennedy doesn’t sound like an Asian name and I will apologize if I am incorrect. Ordinances are minor violations, example parking violations, so unless it is a slow news day, why is this an article? Unless you are explicitly targeting Koreans and this Korean Mayor.
Thank you for proving my point John. There wasn’t an article when the commissioners were white. There is one now when it involved Asians. How about that?
No Peter, you don’t have a point or at least not one you have evidence for. What white commissioners are you talking about? When did this happen? Was The Observer aware of it? Why do you assume race is relevant? Because these lawbreakers are Korean?
Without evidence, I’m left to assume you’re making stuff up.
You’re claiming disparate treatment by The Observer, but you don’t have the facts necessary to show that. The End.
Other commissioners have used business cards in the past. No “consequences”, whatever that means, then and The Fullerton Observer didn’t do an article. Koreans and all of the sudden, there is an article.
It’s illegal regardless of race how about that.
This City Council voted that Commissioners are not to use the City Seal on their business cards. You do not know me or my ethnicity, so I understand how you would jump to the conclusion that this article is racially profiling the Korean Mayor. If it were Dunlap, Whitaker, Charles, or Zahra – I would write the article with their names instead. The “consequences” are charges from the DA if they decide to press charges. Most Cities are explicit as to the “consequences” and are laid out in their ordinance. Fullerton does not have any “consequences” in their ordinance. That is what I was trying to point out. As well as let everyone know that it is illegal. Information that can hopefully deter other politicians from making the same mistake.
Do you know the time of when these hands were being used? Are they being used and handed out as to date?
I feel you have A LOT of time on your hands to be writing a so-called article about this. Fullerton Observer at its best with their lack of reporting and not news worthy articles.
Hi Saskia! I wonder if it would’ve helped if the article included the standard practices by the entire City Council (Not just the Mayor) and confirmation that the Mayor’s office is indeed the only one violating this ordinance!
Can you point me in the right direction to find the resolution when the City Council voted that the Commissioners not use the City Seal?
Two of these individuals are NOT commissioners. They are not real city titles. All three are also using their own personal business information on the back of the “city info”. No commissioner is allowed even official city cards based on a vote council took last year, let alone printing personal business info on the back. Jung voted on that. This is not about cards, commissioners or seal. This is about creating fake positions with fake city cards that maybe used to deceive the community for personal gain. No city council member including mayor have personal staff. These are part time positions and they all share one assistant.