Follow the Money: Is there a link between No votes and campaign contributions

Did campaign contributions to the three voting no on the UP trail have something to do with this?

Jung:

On 11/09/2022, George and Tony Bushala each gave $4,900 to the Fred Jung campaign. It’s odd since Jung is up for re-election in 2024. Their PAC (Political Action Committee) Fullerton Taxpayers for Reform (FTR) (major donor Tony Bushala) also supported Jung’s initial 2020 campaign with $12,630 worth of “independent” phone bank, postcard mailers, and robocalls supporting Jung – and spent $45,757 in mailers, phone banks, robocalls, lawn signs, and Facebook ads opposing Jung’s opponent in the District 1 campaign.

Whitaker:

District 4 Councilmember Bruce Whitaker was supported by the FTR PAC in his 2020 election with $6,078 worth of mailers and phone banks while spending $21,114 against his opponent. (This is down from the $67,447 the FTR PAC spent supporting Whitaker in his 2012 election). Whitaker is not eligible to run again.

Dunlap:

George Bushala contributed $ 2,000, and Tony Bushala contributed $ 4,000 to newcomer Dunlap’s first election in 2020. He is up for re-election in 2024.

Zahra and Charles:

In contrast, Councilmembers Zahra and Charles have contributions from Residents and Unions such as Fullerton Firefighters Assoc, Transportation Workers, OC Employees Assoc, Roofers, Waterproofers & Allied Workers, SW Regional Council of Carpenters, National Union of Healthcare Workers, etc.

Beware of PACs.

PAC money will be something to watch for in the 2024 election as the new 1439 amendment states that officials must recuse themselves from voting on issues connected to any direct donor contributing $250 or more within a year after the contribution was made (unfortunately, this new law only covers contributions beginning from Jan 2023).

PACs, however, are still unregulated. So, in the upcoming election, watch out for robocalls, mailers, including slate mailers, internet ads, and even yard signs. Don’t be fooled again. Be aware of who is putting the information out and whether it is false. Many groups putting out such material have tricky names meant to deceive voters.

Where to find the information

All this info and more come from required 460, 461, 496, & 497 reports and are available online on the city website: cityoffullerton.com. Click on Government, then Departments, then City Clerk, then Elections, then Campaign, then Campaign Disclosure Statements.

