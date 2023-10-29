Arts

Look Who’s Dancing Raised $65K for Pathways of Hope

By on

From left to right: Sarah Wills, Eleanor Perez, Sandy Goldband, the Emcee Jake Cassman, Ahmad Zahra, Christine Truxaw, Professional Dance Duo Rudy & Maria Hernandez, Pastor Nate Allen, Jason Phillips (Judge), Laurie McGee, Emily Menaker, Leanna Forcucci (Judge), Ryan Dick, Megan Klink (Judge) Photos by Gaston Castellanos

 

There were fantastic performances by all the contestants and guest dance groups. Fullerton Councilmember Ahmad Zahra won the Peoples Choice award for best in dance, and Pastor Nate Allen of St Paul Lutheran Church won the Champion and Money awards. Rudy & Maria Hernandez Dance Studio worked with everyone to do the choreography. For more info about the Dance Studio, go to: https://rmhdance.com/?mode=intro. For more information on Pathways of Hope, contact them at 714.680.3691 Info@POHOC.orghttp://www.POHOC.org • PO Box 6326, Fullerton, CA 92834

 

