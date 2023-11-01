Fullerton School District Will Host a Champions for Children Family Block Party at Pacific Drive School

THIS IS A FREE EVENT FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY!

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, from 9am to 1pm

It’s a Community Fair! Enjoy workshops, all kinds of activities and food. Students that have had missed a day of regular school will have that absentee erased from their attendance record.

Explore innovative educational techniques, engage in creative arts in crafts and connect with your community!! This will be a great opportunity to try new techniques, engage with you child in creative arts and crafts, and connect with your community. This is an opportunity to explore innovative educational techniques, engage in creative arts and crafts, and connect with your community. It is an opportunity to explore innovated educational techniques will be demonstrated. Access is free!

This year two multi-age classrooms will be available for elementary students. The programs will be at Rolling Hills and Orangethorpe School. Personally, both my children were in the first multi-age program at Rolling Hills over 25 year ago. It was a wonderful experience for both of them. Such a classroom encourages student to grow at their own pace and explore their strengths and weaknesses!

Where O where is Dr. Pletka, our fearless leader! He is attending the “League of Innovative Schools.”

This new organization connects and supports forward leaders in education. Fullerton has been invited as one of the top schools in the nation to participate at their annual conference this year from October 16-17, 2023 in Washington D.C. This conference is hosted by the Center for Inclusive Innovation League of Innovated Schools.

