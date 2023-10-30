Dueling Pianos At Radiant Futures Raises Over $18,000

A fundraiser for Radiant Futures was held at their 215 E Amerige facility in Fullerton on October 26 in the enclosed backyard. Guests enjoyed an assortment of appetizers while purchasing beer or wine and enjoying an evening of musical entertainment. Featured performers Jake Cassman and Laura Wiley played song requests on their dueling pianos for a donation. Radiant Futures raised over $18,000 at the 6th annual Dueling Pianos Fundraiser.

The Fullerton Hospital was repurposed in the ’70s into the hidden location for the Women’s Transitional Living Center shelter. It was the first domestic violence agency in Orange County and the third in the country.

Radiant Futures is the new name of the organization that was formally the highly secret Woman’s Transitional Living Center or WTLC. The name change reflects the new, expanded role of the organization. Emerging from the hidden location where they provided a safe shelter for women escaping from abusive domestic situations, they now address a variety of conditions affecting both women and men.

They are still a committed partner providing crisis support, services for all survivors, and education to prevent domestic violence and human/employment trafficking issues. They offer services such as counseling, prevention education, and bridge housing. They also provide legal advisors and, while not acting as lawyers, accompany victims through the court system.

They partner with each survivor to tailor services to their unique situation and goals. We also provide programs for people who have caused harm and education to empower our neighbors to support safety and well-being for all.

Domestic violence and human trafficking affect hundreds of people each year across age, gender, sexual orientation, class, and immigration status. For over 45 years, they’ve been working toward a future where everyone in our community lives and thrives free from violence and harm. We need strong community support to build a safer Orange County. You have the power to prevent violence and promote healing.

For any questions, please contact Alycia Capone at (714)992-1939 x104 or ACapone@radiantfutures.org.

Like this: Like Loading...