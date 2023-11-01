National Guard Officer to Speak at Veterans Day Ceremony

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Seitz (LTC, California National Guard, Ret.) has been bestowed with the prestigious honor of serving as the patriotic keynote speaker at Fullerton’s 36th Annual Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, November 11, at Hillcrest Park Veteran’s Memorial, located at the intersection of Harbor and Valley View Drive, 1200 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton. LTC Seitz exemplifies the unwavering dedication of a select group of veterans who continue to champion America and our cherished local community.

Lieutenant Colonel Seitz, a distinguished member of the California National Guard, brings a wealth of experience and commitment to our great state and nation. The California National Guard, with a rich history dating back to the early days of California’s statehood, plays a vital dual role in safeguarding both the state and the United States. It is a force that stands ready to respond to a multitude of challenges, from state emergencies to national defense.

Organized by Fullerton American Legion Post 142, Fullerton Emblem Club 469, and the City of Fullerton, this poignant event will commence at 11:00 am at the hallowed grounds of Hillcrest Park Veteran’s Memorial, located at the intersection of Harbor and Valley View Drive, 1200 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA 92832. Join us in honoring the brave with stirring patriotic melodies, the reverent placement of flowers, a resounding gun salute, and the soul-stirring rendition of “Taps.” Please note that there will be no parade during this year’s commemoration.

Veterans Day, a time-honored tradition, is a day when our nation unites to express gratitude for the sacrifice and dedication of our veterans. It is a day of remembrance, honoring all who have selflessly served in the United States Armed Forces, from the hallowed battlefields to peacetime deployments.

For further information about this profoundly patriotic ceremony, please contact the Fullerton American Legion at (714) 871-2412. As a measure of respect and safety, we kindly request attendees refrain from bringing pets to the ceremony area.

