FULLERTON SCHOOL DISTRICT

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program

The Fullerton School District Nutrition Services participates in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP. For more information, please feel free to contact Michael Burns, Director of Nutrition Services, at 714-447-7435.

The Fullerton School District is located in northern Orange County, California, and serves over 11,600 students in grades TK – 8th. The Fullerton School District includes 21 schools, 15 elementary schools, two K-8th grade schools, three middle schools, and a distance learning and home school model. The mission of the Fullerton School District is to work collaboratively with the community to provide an innovative, high-quality educational program for all students in a safe learning environment. The District motto, “Great Schools – Successful Kids,” exemplifies the belief that all students will achieve academic excellence, acquire interpersonal skills, and develop technological expertise to contribute as productive citizens in a democratic society. For more information, call 714/447-7400 or visit http://www.fullertonsd.org.

