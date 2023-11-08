Fullerton’s 36th Annual Veterans Day at Hillcrest Park November 11 at 11 am

_______Program_________
Master of Ceremonies
Allen Stubblefield, CDR, USN (Ret,) 3rd Vice Commander, AL Post 142
Recognition of POW/MIAs
Mariann Aita, Chaplain, Fullerton Emblem Club #469
* Please Stand Respectfully
*National Anthem______ Kristen Romero, Soloist
*Pledge of Allegiance_______ Sandy Pena, President, Fullerton Emblem Club #469
*Prayer_______ Mariann Aita, Chaplain, Fullerton Emblem Club #469
Welcome and Introductions
Military Medley______ Kristen Romero
Speaker: Peter Seitz, LTC, California National Guard (Ret.)
Music Selection Kristen Romero
*Gun Salute by Fullerton Police Honor Guard
- Led by Lt Tony Bogart, Sgt Billy Phu,
- Corporals: Lloyd Bouchet, Brian Franco, Kevin Pedrosa, and Officers: Marcus Futch, Josh Riley, Eric Dominguez
*Taps
*Closing Prayer David Meitzler, SFC, USA (Ret.), AL Post 142 Chaplain
Veterans Day Committee Organizations:
- Fullerton American Legion Post 142
- Marilyn Harris, Commander, Fullerton Emblem Club #469
- Sandy Pena, President
- Sound provided by: Kip Hyams; Great Productions
- Officer of the Day: Jeff Harris
- Assistants: Bruce Anderson, Alan Wiles, Gary Poggensee, Jeanne Poggensee
The Committee extends its appreciation to these additional participants who contributed to the success of this event: Fullerton American Legion Commander’s Club:
- Founder Mr. William McGarvey Jr. Able Wagner Inc.
- Bridgford Foods Corporation
- Credit Union of Southern California
- Fullerton Emblem Club #469
- Loma Vista Memorial Park
- McAulay & Wallace Mortuary
- Mike & Cyndee Albertson
- Eric & Carol Day
- Hal & Marcia Dixon
- Minard Duncan
- Don & Terry Dutton
- Bill & Carolyn Gillespie
- Richard & Karla Green
- Miles Kaspar Jr.
- Arty & Carole King
- Patrick & Ann McGarvey
- David & Gloria Meitzler
- Jeff & Marilyn Harris
- Robert & Karen Jacobs
- Mark & Cathy McGee
- Ed & Pansy Paul
- Gary & Jeanne Poggensee
- Neil Reich
- Larry & Marie Sears
- Allen & Kim Stubblefield Other Organizations:
- Fullerton Police Department
- Fullerton Fire Department
- Fullerton City Manager’s Office
- Fullerton Public Works
- Fullerton Parks & Recreation
- Fullerton Community & Economic Development Fullerton Elks Lodge No. 1993
- RAZ Party Rentals
- Motographix, Inc.
- Ralph’s, Hillcrest Park Center
- MUMS the WORD, Florist
