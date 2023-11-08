Local Events

Fullerton’s 36th Annual Veterans Day at Hillcrest Park November 11 at 11 am

_______Program_________

Master of Ceremonies

Allen Stubblefield, CDR, USN (Ret,) 3rd Vice Commander, AL Post 142

Recognition of POW/MIAs

Mariann Aita, Chaplain, Fullerton Emblem Club #469

* Please Stand Respectfully

*National Anthem______ Kristen Romero, Soloist

*Pledge of Allegiance_______ Sandy Pena, President, Fullerton Emblem Club #469

*Prayer_______ Mariann Aita, Chaplain, Fullerton Emblem Club #469

Welcome and Introductions

Military Medley______ Kristen Romero

Speaker: Peter Seitz, LTC, California National Guard (Ret.)

Music Selection Kristen Romero

*Gun Salute by Fullerton Police Honor Guard

  • Led by Lt Tony Bogart, Sgt Billy Phu,
  • Corporals: Lloyd Bouchet, Brian Franco, Kevin Pedrosa, and Officers: Marcus Futch, Josh Riley, Eric Dominguez

*Taps

*Closing Prayer David Meitzler, SFC, USA (Ret.), AL Post 142 Chaplain

Veterans Day Committee Organizations:

  • Fullerton American Legion Post 142
  • Marilyn Harris, Commander, Fullerton Emblem Club #469
  • Sandy Pena, President
  • Sound provided by: Kip Hyams; Great Productions
  • Officer of the Day: Jeff Harris
  • Assistants: Bruce Anderson, Alan Wiles, Gary Poggensee, Jeanne Poggensee

The Committee extends its appreciation to these additional participants who contributed to the success of this event: Fullerton American Legion Commander’s Club:

  • Founder Mr. William McGarvey Jr. Able Wagner Inc.
  • Bridgford Foods Corporation
  • Credit Union of Southern California
  • Fullerton Emblem Club #469
  • Loma Vista Memorial Park
  • McAulay & Wallace Mortuary
  • Mike & Cyndee Albertson
  • Eric & Carol Day
  • Hal & Marcia Dixon
  • Minard Duncan
  • Don & Terry Dutton
  • Bill & Carolyn Gillespie
  • Richard & Karla Green
  • Miles Kaspar Jr.
  • Arty & Carole King
  • Patrick & Ann McGarvey
  • David & Gloria Meitzler
  • Jeff & Marilyn Harris
  • Robert & Karen Jacobs
  • Mark & Cathy McGee
  • Ed & Pansy Paul
  • Gary & Jeanne Poggensee
  • Neil Reich
  • Larry & Marie Sears
  • Allen & Kim Stubblefield Other Organizations:
  • Fullerton Police Department
  • Fullerton Fire Department
  • Fullerton City Manager’s Office
  • Fullerton Public Works
  • Fullerton Parks & Recreation
  • Fullerton Community & Economic Development Fullerton Elks Lodge No. 1993
  • RAZ Party Rentals
  • Motographix, Inc.
  • Ralph’s, Hillcrest Park Center
  • MUMS the WORD, Florist

