Usually held at different times throughout the year, Fullerton School District (FSD) put innovation to the test and combined the Champions for Children informative workshops with the Community Block Party. The result was a gathering of over 1,200 families to learn, celebrate, and provide input to the Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP).

The event offered twenty different learning opportunities for families, ranging from Social Media Safety to The Beauty of Diversity to Building a Wind-Powered Car. Attendees were also treated to performances by FSD students who sang and danced in multiple languages.

Another resource for attendees was the community fair, which provided access to over 30 community organizations with information booths for families. The Champions for Children Block Party was not only jam-packed with information and resources for families, but it also served as an opportunity for the FSD community to gather, enjoy student performance, and get to know other FSD families.

The Fullerton School District is located in northern Orange County, California, and serves over 11,600 students in grades TK – 8. The Fullerton School District includes 21 schools, 15 elementary schools, two K-8th grade schools, three middle schools, and a distance learning and home school model.

The mission of the Fullerton School District is to work collaboratively with the community to provide an innovative, high-quality educational program for all students in a safe learning environment. The District motto, “Great Schools – Successful Kids,” exemplifies the belief that all students will achieve academic excellence, acquire interpersonal skills, and develop technological expertise to contribute as productive citizens in a democratic society.

