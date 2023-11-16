Fullerton Resident Fatally Injured in Fullerton on November 14

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at approximately 5:11 PM, Fullerton Police Officers were dispatched to the area of S. Brookhurst Rd. and W. Oak Ave. regarding a traffic collision involving an auto and a pedestrian.

Officers located a 67-year-old female pedestrian from Fullerton in the roadway with traumatic injuries. Two vehicles were involved in the collision with the pedestrian: a blue Nissan Rogue and a black GMC Sierra. Both drivers remained at the scene and were interviewed by Fullerton Police Officers.

Fullerton Fire responded to the collision and pronounced the female deceased at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the black GMC Sierra, driven by a 36-year-old male resident from Anaheim, was traveling southbound on Brookhurst Rd. At the same time, a blue Nissan Rogue, driven by a 65-year-old female resident of Fullerton, was traveling northbound. The female pedestrian ran eastbound from the intersection’s southwest corner across Brookhurst Rd in front of northbound and southbound traffic.

The GMC Sierra that was traveling southbound was able to stop, but the pedestrian was struck by the Nissan Rogue traveling northbound on Brookhurst Rd. The collision with the Nissan Rogue threw the pedestrian into the GMC Sierra and into the intersection.

At this time in the investigation, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor.

Accident Investigators seek further information from anyone who might have witnessed this collision. Any witnesses with information about this fatal traffic collision are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Feaster at (714) 738-6812 or via email at jfeaster@fullertonpd.org.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.

