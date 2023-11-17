Fullerton Hosts Annual ROAR Festival

The ROAR Festival, a free celebration of Korean music, arts, culture, and cuisine, took place at the Downtown Fullerton Plaza October 27-29. Opening Day brought out local officials to a sparse crowd, which grew to several hundred people by Saturday and Sunday, enjoying arts and food vendors, kids events, competitions, art and food demonstrations, and music and dance performances.

Much of the third day was consumed by the Miss Teen Chunhyang pageant that showcased the various participating teens’ talents and beautiful gowns. Professional music and dance performances were provided by the incredible Daroo Korean Performing Arts non-profit, which has organized the festival in LA for the past nine years.

This year’s event, hosted for the first time in Fullerton, was partly supported by a $4,000 gift from the OC Power Authority. This fun and free family event is on a mission to promote Korean culture to non-Korean communities. Unfortunately, there was very little pre-event publicity in Fullerton. Remember to put this spectacular event on the calendar for next year, as it is a fully immersive cultural experience.

For more information, visit http://www.daroousa.com

