Another Pedestrian Fatally Injured on Brookhurst in Fullerton

On Friday, November 17, 2023, at approximately 7:13 PM, Fullerton Police Officers were dispatched to the area of S Brookhurst Rd and W Southgate Ave regarding a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male pedestrian in the roadway with traumatic injuries and a black Dodge 3500 truck. The driver remained at the scene of the collision. Fullerton Fire responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

Initial investigation indicates that the black Dodge 3500 truck, driven by a 78-year-old male resident from Whittier, was traveling southbound on Brookhurst Rd. The male pedestrian, who was crossing the street westbound, was believed to be utilizing the crosswalk. The pedestrian crossed the street in front of oncoming southbound traffic, and the Dodge truck could not yield before colliding with him.

At this time in the investigation, alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor.

The deceased pedestrian’s identity will be released later by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

Accident Investigators seek further information from anyone who might have witnessed this collision. Any witnesses with information about this fatal traffic collision are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at (714) 738-6815 or via email at jmanes@fullertonpd.org.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.

