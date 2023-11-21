Help Spread Love and Holiday Cheer to All Neighbors in 2023

by purchasing a toy or Target gift card for a family or by volunteering with us

Please purchase a NEW unwrapped toy for children under 18 years old. Check out our Amazon List or purchase your own toys. All gifts and Target gift cards must be purchased and dropped off between November 8th and December 14th. Drop off your toy anytime Monday – Friday between 9 – 4 PM at Maple 601 Community Center, (601 E. Valencia Dr. Fullerton, CA).

Solidarity’s Christmas Festival is our biggest event of the year. Everyone eats, plays games, and raffles off prizes at the festival. While that is happening, the parents in our neighborhoods get to choose the gifts they believe their children would love to open on Christmas morning. But before they leave, we ensure every gift is wrapped and ready to be placed under the Christmas tree.

Christmas Festival is about elevating the community and the dignity of Solidarity’s families. We bring together two neighborhoods (Garnet & Maple) in Fullerton for a fun event to build relationships and promote trust and safety. We invite partners, civic leaders, and local church/business partners to build a greater community in Fullerton.

Solidarity also made intentional decisions for our Christmas Store that promote the dignity of parents. Solidarity recognizes the value of parents handpicking and purchasing (at a 90% discount) toys with their child’s interest in mind. They are not receiving handouts to pass along to their child, but instead are shopping intentionally for their children.

Our Goals:

500 NEW unwrapped toys. $3,000 in Target gift cards. 375 children receive gifts. Every parent “buys” 2 gifts for each child. 125 families are impacted.

Extra Supplies Needed:

Wrapping Paper

Gift bags

Bows

Tape

Plates

Silverware

Paper towels

Disinfectant wipes

If you are interested in donating supplies, email partner@solidarityNPO.org.

Volunteers Needed: To pull this event off, we need Santa’s little helpers. If you would like to volunteer, click the button below to see all the available one-time volunteer opportunities.

