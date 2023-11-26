The Fullerton Fire Elves Toy Drive for the holiday’s has begun

Help make the Holidays bright! The Fullerton Fire Elves are collecting toys for Fullerton agency partners to distribute through the holiday season.

The Fullerton Fire Elves partner with local non-profit and community-based agencies to bring holiday cheer to Fullerton youth. Each year, the department works with local agencies to ensure that community giving meets a community need.

Toys for all ages are needed, emphasizing toys and items for older kids, tweens, and teens. New and unwrapped toys and gifts can be dropped off at any Fullerton Fire Station, Fullerton City Hall, Library, or Fullerton Community Center until Friday, December 22, 2023.

