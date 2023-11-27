Over one hundred people turned out for the 2023 Kindness Matters Walk held on Thanksgiving morning, November 23, at the Juanita Cook Trail in Fullerton. Proceeds from the Walk support brain tumor research at a national level and leadership development opportunities for young adults locally in the Fullerton area. The foundation has donated more than $245,563 to brain cancer research organizations and awarded more than $252,620 in scholarships to students for their leadership development! http://www.kmlegacyfdn.org

