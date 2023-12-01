Clay: a short story

Malverice Academy had been officially closed for thirteen days, and the following morning, it would finally be reopened. Hugo Reymond was the only student at Malverice who was eager for the weeks of systematic and prolonged school days to return.

He’d spent winter break doing the opposite of what it was intended for. Instead of unwinding his chaotic and messy adolescent consciousness, he did his very best to pick up any part-time job willing to hire him and use whatever currency he made to pay for his dorm, feed his three Persian cats, and print out awareness fliers for the journalism club he ran.

Even as the last hours of break began slipping away, he found himself marching up and past Malverice’s open gates towards the three-storied structure where he’d applied for the last job he’d taken before school began. Halfway through his walk down the courtyard, it began to sprinkle, and by the time he’d reached the Academy entrance, he was dripping wet. Water rolled down his back to a puddle around his nice dress shoes.

“Honestly! Did it have to start raining now?” he whispered, rustling moisture from his loose curls. Rain spilled down the sharp bridge of his nose and across his high cheekbones.

He, unwillingly, hadn’t entered the academy in two weeks. Students had been instructed not to step foot on the grounds, so they couldn’t muddle up any remodeling, gardening, or painting the school may have done. But this was an exception.

Hugo stuffed a hand into his pocket and pulled a neatly folded paper free. He opened it. ‘Art models needed! Payment will be rewarded accordingly!’ was written at the top, and under that, ‘Malverice Academy Students only.’

His heart skipped a beat as a shadow began painting itself across the flier he held. His eyes snapped upwards and instantly fell on a woman waiting on the other side of the glass door. He stepped backward, nearly tripping down the stairs.

The woman wore the typical Maverice professor uniform, except she wore an apron over hers, streaked with what looked to be dried paint. She looked to Hugo with squinted sage-green eyes as though unable to see him properly through the glass.

Hugo exhaled the sudden fright away and quickly stepped up to the doors, raising the flier for her to observe.

“I have an appointment for today for the model opportunity! I’m here so the artist who made this flier can paint me?”

The woman behind the glass nodded, and a giant smile broke across her mouth. A key was brought from her apron and pushed into the door’s lock. A moment later, Hugo was welcomed inside.

Hugo finished making himself presentable and turned to the lady. She seemed to be in her early thirties, with fair skin that appeared to shimmer against her brow of fire-red locks.

“You must be the new art club professor! During winter break, I heard they had hired someone to take over Miss Dahlia’s position after she unexpectedly resigned.”

The woman smiled again, her face faded by the shadow of the spontaneous stormy weather outside.

“Yes, I’m the art professor. I made the…” She paused, gesturing to the flier Hugo still held in his hand. “I made the flier so I could make art of some students for the club members.”

Hugo smiled, nodding his head and outstretching a hand.

“That sounds like a good idea. I’m Hugo Reymond. I run the journalism club, am captain of the finance committee, and lead spokesperson on the student body board.”

Nothing made Hugo happier than getting the opportunity to introduce himself to a new professor at Malverice. It was an appropriate excuse to list his many outstanding achievements without seeming boastful. Not that being cocky was his intention so much as wishing for what respect he felt he deserved.

“This way. I will take you to my classroom.”

Hugo stood staring with his hand still outstretched. He chuckled awkwardly, sliding the uneasy hand through his hair before dashing after the woman who was already halfway up the stairs.

“Do you like art?” She asked, her sharp face looking down upon Hugo as he attempted to reach the landing she’d managed to achieve so quickly.

“I suppose,” He replied, huffing shallowly. “I’ll admit I’m primarily here for the payment rather than the chance to make my debut in modeling.”

The woman’s sweet smile fell slowly, her brows becoming furrowed as she started up another staircase.

At last, the classroom in question came into sight. Its door was littered with fliers, much like the one Hugo had received, except these had names written along the side with a single check mark following. It seemed as though he wasn’t the first to take the job.

“After you.” The woman gave him a pleasant smile, held the door, and gestured for him to enter the room.

As he did, he instantly took to inspecting the space. It was absolutely buried in sculptures: gray, black, gold, and beige, all in various poses and stances. And each one was delicately designed and posted in the room so that they all complimented the next like a cohesive puzzle. If you were to look from a bird’s eye view, he was sure it’d look like one perfect painting with only a handful of barren spaces for future work.

“Miss, this is incredible!” Hugo had to admit the impressiveness as he entered the room further to inspect the pieces of work more closely. He was awed by the attention to detail reflecting such realism.

Hugo smiled wide. Was he going to be the latest piece of this collection? Would his face be the next gorgeous product of the woman’s artistic hands? He’d never been so excited to complete a job; he may not even accept the payment she offered him.

“I must say I’m looking forward to this!” Hugo grinned, resting a hand on the nearest art piece to feel the rough stone.

“I’m very excited to make you into one of these as well,” The woman’s voice sang from somewhere within the maze of sculptures. “Where should we begin?”

“How about my face?” Hugo smiled, clasping readied hands together in glee.

“I couldn’t agree more,” the woman said. At last, she came into sight, holding a small towel up to Hugo’s face.

Sometime later . . .

Sun bloomed between the pleasant clouds above Malverice Learning Center. It was a warm afternoon, and her students were finally filtering through the narrow doorway of her art history class, one by one entering the space and going about their way to find the most adequate of seating options.

“Hurry, students!” She called, gesturing for them to quicken their pleasant paces and settle down.

“I’m glad everyone made it this morning because we have a very exciting announcement!” She said with broad outstretched hands, luminous red hair rolling past her shoulders.

“The art club has finally reopened their application opportunity for students to model for them! This hasn’t happened in quite some time, so let’s give them a huge applause!”

The room erupted with cheers and enthusiastic chatter. The adolescents always looked forward to the opportunity to make their faces permanent. It was thrilling to picture the idea of going down in time as a stone figure the art club chose as their representative model. He should know.

He’d been the same way and paid for it by sitting on the classroom’s shelf as no more than a concrete bust for decades, forced to spectate each time the ‘art club’ reopened, and kids began to go missing. He had to watch his creator, in her red crown of glory, smile at her future prey under the guise of a modest school teacher.

So Hugo Reymond remains on the classroom’s shelves forever, stone-glazed eyes keeping watch over every student who obliviously roamed past the classroom doors as he had so foolishly done many years ago.

Like this: Like Loading...