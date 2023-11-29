Representative Lou Correa on Efforts to Expel George Santos

Today, Representative Lou Correa (CA-46) released the following statement:

“Voting to expel one of my democratically elected colleagues is a serious matter. Sadly, the Ethics Committee’s report against Rep. Santos is nothing short of damning,” Correa said. “This report is not just shocking but also conclusive and unanimous. Instead of working with the Ethics Committee, Rep. Santos has shown no remorse for his actions and, as such, has brought shame and indignity to this institution.”

“As such, I will join a growing, bipartisan coalition of my colleagues, including the Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Ethics Committee, in voting to expel him,” he concluded.

###

