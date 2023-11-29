OC Supervisor Katrina Foley Releases Statement on Sewage Spill in Laguna Beach

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following news that an estimated 94,500 gallons of raw sewage spilled in Laguna Beach due to a break in a forced main sewer line. The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) closed ocean waters from Laguna Avenue through Blue Lagoon Beach.

“I strongly urge Laguna Beach residents, visitors, and tourists to heed the warnings of public health experts and avoid the beach. We are monitoring the situation to protect public health and our beaches,” said Supervisor Foley. “The Health Care Agency will continue testing the water to determine when the beach is safe to re-open.”

For information regarding Orange County ocean, bay, or harbor postings and closures, please call (714) 433-6400 or visit www.OCBeachInfo.com/Laguna. Please call (714) 433-6419 to report a sewage spill.

At the time of this release, HCA closures are in effect at the following beaches:

Cleo Street Beach

Bluebird Canyon

Pearl Street Beach

Victoria Beach

Blue Lagoon Beach

