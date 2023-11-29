Young Observers: Early December 2023

College Preparation: Now is the Time to Apply to Free Pre-College Summer Programs

by Francine, 12th grade

As a high school junior last year, I envisioned experiencing college life through a pre-college summer program. It would be a good addition to my college preparation. One thing I have learned about summer programs is that the application typically opens around fall with most application deadlines due after the new year and throughout winter. If you only start searching for summer programs by March or May, that would be too late because most applications have closed by then.

Before I could start checking out summer programs, I received an invite in October last year from Stanford University to submit an Early Decision application to their 8-week pre-college summer residential program due Nov 1st. I got the invite because I once attended their online summer course Introduction to Computer Science during the COVID lockdown and submitted my score in AP Computer Science Principles a year later.

I received their offer of admission by Dec 15th, but the tuition was way beyond what I could afford, so I had to decline the offer. I also received an invitation from Yale University to apply to their two-week Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS) summer academic residential program. I don’t know how my contact information landed on their mailing list, but I was happy to apply. The cost of attendance was cheaper at around $7,000, but they offer need-based scholarships. I applied and got accepted.

The experience of living in a dorm of a prestigious, historical university, eating in dining halls that reminded me of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts school, having access to the colleges through my electronic ID, attending lectures, and working on a capstone project with students from around the globe, was exhilarating.

I have built memories that will stay with me for a long time. But, once I was back home, the opportunity to experience university life thousands of miles away gave me a solid grounding on the academic program I plan to pursue, the campus culture that resonates with my personality, and the geographic and climate factors I am accustomed to. It truly added a valuable layer to my college preparation.

If you are looking to avail of free 2024 summer programs, some of them are below:

Yale Young Global Scholars 2 weeks, June 2024, application deadline Jan 10, 2024, Free need-based scholarship https://globalscholars.yale.edu/

USC Bovard Scholars 3 weeks, July 2024, application deadline Jan 12, 2024, https://bovardscholars.usc.edu/our-scholars/

Princeton’s Summer Journalism Program is 10 days, and dates will be available December 1st. The application deadline end-February https://psjp.princeton.edu/

MIT Introduction to Technology, Engineering & Science Summer 6 weeks, June 2024, application deadline Feb 1, 2024, https://mites.mit.edu/discover-mites/mites-summer/

Carnegie Mellon Summer Academy for Math & Science 6 weeks, June 2024, application deadline March 1, 2024 https://www.cmu.edu/pre-college/academic-programs/sams.html

What’s Trending? Inside Out 2: An Emotional Rollercoaster

by Irene, 12th grade

According to Variety magazine, Pixar announced its upcoming film, Inside Out 2, in a November 9 teaser, which has since gained over 157 million views, making it the biggest animated trailer launch in Disney history. Ahead of its June 14, 2024, theater debut, the internet’s obsession with the film proves promising and hints at a bright future for the movie’s success.

Unique to the 2015 prequel, the next film installment of the Inside Out consists of new emotions, including Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui. With a particular focus on Anxiety — voiced by actress and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke — fans anticipate the film’s exploration of now-13-year-old Riley’s struggles with navigating adolescence.

As a teenager myself, I’m curious to see how Pixar and Disney will harness shared human emotions and the struggles of identity and transition — all too familiar experiences. Beyond their undeniable excellence in animation, if there’s one thing that these entertainment powerhouses have mastered, they can unpack coming-of-age themes. The cultural impact of the Inside Out series, coupled with its massive online presence, sets lofty expectations for the upcoming film.

National Observance: Cyber Monday: What’s the Deal?

by Mateo, 10th grade

As technology advances in our society, it continues to impress us with its seemingly endless capabilities and futuristic developments that significantly improve our quality of life. The shopping industry is one of the industries most impacted by such technological advancements.

Instead of driving to the grocery store to pick up the dinner ingredients or walking to your local Macy’s in search of new clothes, you can have anything delivered straight to your front door with the click of a button. This innovation significantly changed the standard for shopping, as proven by the 1.6 million packages delivered to homes around the world by Amazon per day.

To promote the usefulness of online shopping, Americans from all parts of the country celebrate Cyber Monday each year on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, which just so happens to be November 27. The online equivalent of Black Friday, Cyber Monday is a shopper’s paradise as many online stores and websites sell their products at incredibly cheap prices on their web pages.

The event was originally conceived in 2005 by the National Retail Federation (NRF) senior vice president, Ellen Davis. The NRF conducted a study revealing that one of the largest shopping days for Americans was the Monday after Thanksgiving. As a result, the NRF created this observance to add to the many sales and profits made on this day. Due to the slow internet back in the mid-2000s, Cyber Monday took a while to grow in popularity.

Online shopping was intriguing at the time, but it was not preferred over in-store shopping just yet due to the slow connection of the underdeveloped web at the time. However, cyber Monday sales skyrocketed once internet speeds became more convenient for online shopping and other online resources.

Last year, Americans spent over $11 billion on online retailers during Cyber Monday, making it the biggest spending day in U.S. history. Cyber Monday has truly transformed the shopping industry by promoting a more efficient way to shop. What can you do to celebrate Cyber Monday? Take advantage of the fresh new deals, of course! Most retailers will put most, if not all, of their products on sale at absurdly low prices for the day, so make sure to pounce on these deals before they disappear.

Remember to be responsible with your money and be mindful of what you purchase. It can be easy to lose yourself in the vast ocean of deals and sales, so it is important to stay aware of how you spend your hard-earned money.

Finally, take some time to admire and appreciate the complex technology that allows you to shop online. This unique benefit of technology has greatly impacted our lives for the better, and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to express your gratitude for this incredible development.

Featured Pet: Meet the Dynamic Duo: Tanka and Teemu

by Rosie, 7th grade

Tonka and Teemu are a dynamic duo who are in search of a place to crash at… permanently. Paw in paw, these charming pups ventured into the shelter and are hoping to find a home together as soon as possible.

These strong and playful dogs love roaming the yard, playing ball, and socializing with both people and fellow dogs. So, to no one’s surprise, they were stars during “Pooches on the Patio,” OC Animal Care’s newest meet-and-greet and adoption event for future adopters. With palpable love and an unbreakable bond, these two are the model dynamite duo, and they’ll give you their “best smiles” and the warmest hugs.

If you want to adopt these two, call OC Animal Care at (714) 935-6848 and mention Animal ID A1818654 & A1818653 or visit www.ocpetinfo.com

Like this: Like Loading...