ArtTrippin’ with Fullerton Professor Dr. Megan Lorraine Debin

ArtTrippin’: Dr. Megan Lorraine Debin Guides Viewers on a Transformative Journey Through Art, History, and Culture

Embark on an exhilarating adventure with ArtTrippin’, a captivating edutainment series that transcends the boundaries of traditional art exploration. Hosted by Dr. Megan Lorraine Debin, Ph.D. from UCLA, an Art History Professor at Fullerton College, this series promises to go beyond conventional art exploration, uncovering the hidden stories of art, celebrating marginalized artists, and reviving nearly forgotten media and techniques to uncover the untold histories of art.

Meet Dr. Megan Lorraine Debin:

Dr. Megan Lorraine Debin, Ph.D. from UCLA, is not your typical art history professor. A global traveler with extensive years living abroad, Dr. Debin brings a unique perspective to academia. Fluent in Spanish and Italian, she is committed to breaking down barriers and making art accessible to all groups. Her non-traditional approach to education creates an engaging and inclusive learning environment.

Key Highlights of ArtTrippin’ with Dr. Megan Lorraine Debin:

1. Off-the-Beaten-Track Destinations:

Megan Lorraine Debin takes viewers to extraordinary places often overlooked in mainstream art discourse. From quaint villages to bustling cities, each episode promises a fresh perspective on the symbiotic relationship between art, history, and culture.

2. Championing Marginalized Artists:

ArtTrippin’ is dedicated to amplifying the voices of women and artists from marginalized communities. Dr. Megan Lorraine Debin conducts insightful interviews, providing a platform for artists whose contributions have been historically underrepresented.

3. Rediscovering Lost Media and Techniques:

The series dives into the world of art preservation, breathing new life into forgotten media and techniques. Dr. Megan Lorraine Debin showcases the craftsmanship nearly lost to time, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the evolution of artistic expression.

4. Untold Histories of Art:

Dr. Megan Lorraine Debin, armed with her deep knowledge and passion for art history, uncovers stories that have long been buried in the annals of time. ArtTrippin’ aims to rewrite the narrative, unveiling the comprehensive and diverse world of art history.

Availability:

ArtTrippin’ with Dr. Megan Lorraine Debin is set to premiere on YouTube starting Spring 2024. Get ready for an immersive experience that challenges the norms and invites viewers to explore the rich tapestry of art, history, and culture.

