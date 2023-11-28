Gas Range Recall

The ZLINE 30-inch, 36-inch, and 48-inch RG gas range ovens can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) while in use, posing a serious risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide poisoning. On November 21, 2023, nearly 30,000 ranges were recalled.

These ranges were originally recalled in January 2023, and consumers were offered a repair. ZLINE is expanding the remedies available to consumers and also includes a replacement range or a refund. All consumers who have an affected range should immediately stop using the oven compartment, even if they have already had their range repaired as part of the prior recall.

Consumers who have received a repair are being contacted directly by ZLINE with additional information about the offer of an inspection, a replacement range, or a refund. Consumers who have not yet scheduled a repair as part of the recall should contact ZLINE for information regarding available remedies. Consumers may continue to use the range tops, which are unaffected by the issue.

Consumers should review Protect Your Family from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning | CPSC.gov for more information about preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

ZLINE toll-free at 833-226-1400 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; email at rgrecall@zlinekitchen.com or online at http://www.zlinekitchen.com/recalls.

Find other recalled items at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls.

Like this: Like Loading...