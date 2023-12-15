High School Board HIGHLIGHTS & Commentary: 2023 Simon Scholars

The Fullerton Joint Union High School District Board More information: (714) 870-2800 or http://www.fjuhsd.net

The FJUHSD Trustees honored eight Simon Scholars at the November 14 board meeting, which was not recorded due to technical difficulties.

The Simon Scholars program started in 2003 when Ronald M. Simon and his family formed the Simon Family Foundation, offering scholarships to graduating seniors. Over the next decade, the scholarship transformed into long-term support for first-generation college-attending students.

Beginning in 10th grade, recipients receive financial aid and mentoring to allow them to excel academically and socially while completing a 4-year college degree and starting a career path.

The scholarship offers up to $16,000 per year, a Mac laptop, and mentoring, including tutoring, internships, college tours, and college application support. Mr. Juan Sigala, Assistant Director of Scholar Recruitment, was there to present 5 FJUHSD students with scholarships.

All recipients are first-generation college-bound students who face difficult life and economic situations. They all maintain high academic excellence while showing leadership potential in school and community settings. Mr. Sigala mentioned that the program has a larger capacity for more FJUHSD scholar recipients. Students can get information from their academic counselors.

The next FJUHSD Board meeting will be on December 12 at 6pm.

Buena Park High Recipients

Buena Park High student Joselyn Andrade wants to attend Cal Poly Pomona to study Veterinary Science. She reflects on her love of caring for small domestic livestock by participating in the BPHS Agriculture program.

BPHS student Heaven Contreras is an AP capstone student, a water polo and swim team member, and wishes to attend UCLA to become a registered pediatric nurse.

Fullerton Union High Recipient

Fullerton Union High student Samsarahi Lopez Gutierrez will be the first in her family to attend both high school and college. The Year Book editor, an AP/IB STEM student with a black belt in Taekwondo, wishes to study Mechanical Engineering and Physical Therapy at UCI, UCLA, or USC.

La Habra High Recipients

La Habra High student Leslie Reyes balances academics and sports participation (baseball and tennis) and runs a small business named Cakes by Leslie, which serves mini-cheesecakes and Tres Leches cakes. She plans to attend USC as a Business Major.

LHHS brothers Adam and Daniel Arroyo are both Simon Scholars and participate in the LH Heritage Program while enjoying their hobby of filming their Sunday church services. Adam plans to attend UCLA or Loyola Marymount to pursue a Business Major. Daniel wishes to study Engineering at UCI, UCLA, UC Berkeley, or MIT.

LHHS student Karah Marchetti is a member of both the track and tennis teams, is an ASSB member, volunteers at her local elementary school, and wishes to attend Oregon State to pursue Creative Writing.

LHHS student Carla Alvarado wishes to study nursing while attending the University of Pennsylvania.

