Shade Equity in Fullerton

For the last 41 years, Fullerton has been recognized as a “Tree City USA,” but the previous extensive inventory was completed in 1998. Tree inventories tally both city-owned and private trees, identify areas needing additional trees, policies concerning maintenance, replacement areas, and plant selection. Fullerton currently hosts over 35,000 trees, which accounts for over 27% of the city experiencing an existing tree canopy, which is significantly higher than many Orange County cities.

Street trees form part of a long-term investment for a healthy community. Trees offer benefits beyond the aesthetic value, though a healthy, mature street tree can lift property values up to 20%. Street trees act as sound barriers, absorb carbon and polluting gasses, reduce erosion, release oxygen, and moderate heat island zones by increasing shaded areas and reducing radiant reflective heat.

The inventory revealed a greater need for additional street trees in the city’s southern area, where the lack of street trees causes heat islands, contributing to lower air quality. Air quality is associated with greater incidences of asthma and other health issues, as well as higher utility costs and incidences of erosion for the area residents. On June 6, the city council approved the Community Forest Management Plan and is currently utilizing a Cal Fire Native Tree Planting Grant to plant 500 trees by March 2024 in these vacant areas.

Fullerton residents who do not have street trees may request a new tree by calling Fullerton Maintenance Services at 714)738-6897.

Fullerton’s 2023 Community Forest Management Plan is complete and online on the city website under Community Forest Management. www.cityoffullerton.com/government/departments/public-works/landscape-tree/community-forest-management.

Fullerton City code 9.06.070 requires property owners to protect their street trees, including watering newly planted trees for the first three years, removing weeds surrounding the tree, making sure nothing compacts the surrounding soil, and unless placed by the city, nothing nailed to the trunk of the tree. Property owners are prohibited from pruning or removing street trees without city approval.

Like this: Like Loading...