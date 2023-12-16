On the Agenda: City Council Meeting December 19, 2023

Christmas is almost here, and so is the Grinch. A week before Christmas, the Council has a surprise for you. You might want to change your plans for Tuesday evening. But first, there are five items on the regular agenda, and my commentary on four of them will be brief:

Item 12: Revisit of the Noise Regulations and Standards, mostly about outdoor entertainment. This issue has been going on for years and has continued from a few meetings back. This should generate some discussion.

Item 13: Proposed changes to rules and procedures on City Council, adding items to agenda and Mayor/Mayor Pro Tem selection. See below for commentary.

Item 14: Proposed moratorium on existing senior-restricted mobile home parks changes. This is a Rancho La Paz issue. The owner called for a meeting of residents on December 26, and they fear the intent is to change it to an all-ages park. Members Charles and Zahra asked for a moratorium so that the issue and the City’s role can be more fully examined and understood.

Item 15: Regulations and protections for “Critical Infrastructures.” In effect, the goal is to further limit homeless encampments. A complete list of the relevant critical infrastructure is not included. Apparently, there is a pre-existing list, but it includes such locations as schools, government buildings, parking structures, bridges, and underpasses for starts. It does not restrict all encampments, but it is unclear where they would be allowed.

Item 16: Updates (raises) citation fees for short-term rentals (STR) and establishes fees for water theft as permitted by recent legislation (SB 60 and SB 427). Currently, there are no fees for water theft, which includes meter tampering, and STR fees are too low to be a deterrent.

And now Item 13. The last meeting was a disaster. There were only two items, but one, the UP Trail, brought back at the request of two Council members, was, at the request of Councilmember Whitaker –for no apparent reason — put off until January 16 (that will be a busy meeting). Twenty people, most of whom had come to speak in favor of the trail, spoke against the delay. Following that item, Nick Dunlap was elected Mayor, and Fred Jung was elected Mayor Pro Tem, again ignoring the current selection policy.

I mention all of this because of the contents of Item 13, which boils down to two things: do away with the current policy for selecting Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem and require a majority vote to put an item on the agenda. Currently, this requires only two votes. This is the first item that Mayor Dunlap has put on an agenda, and he did it with the support (unneeded) of Fred Jung. It does not bode well.

First is leadership selection. On one level, this is symbolic. Current policy permits ignoring the seniority-based election system, which is exactly what the Council has done since the election of Jung and Dunlap to the Council. Eliminating the policy will not make any difference. It is just a gratuitous slap in the face to those who would have been selected under the existing policy and to those who worked hard for many years to establish a rotation policy. At their first meeting, Jung nominated Dunlap for Mayor Pro Tem, in contrast to the rotation envisioned by the policy. Dunlap accepted, thus disrupting any possibility of collegiality and cooperation for the next four years. But the next Council can re-instate the policy. What goes around comes around.

Second, getting an item on the agenda. Current policy permits the Mayor or City Manager to put an item on the agenda. That will remain unchanged. Current policy also permits any two members of the Council to request that an item be placed on the agenda. Two items on this week’s agenda are there because Members Charles and Zahra requested them. If this policy is passed, in the future, three votes will be required to put an item on the agenda (In the agenda summary, this would only pertain to items that have already been voted on in the past year, but in the draft policy, that distinction is not made). This strips the minority of any impact on the agenda and, thus, policy.

In effect, this says that the Council does not want to discuss any item the majority does not want to pass. Any concerns that the minority members have will not be aired, transparency will be reduced, and the majority can avoid unpopular votes. For the next year, we will have a three-member Council.

Like this: Like Loading...