Women’s Golf Signs Fullerton College Student Cathilyn Lee

On 8 December 2023, Cathilyn Lee, 2022 3C2A Women’s Golf State Champion, received an offer for full tuition, books, room and board, and golf-related expenses to St. John’s University, New York (Big East Conference, NCAA Division 1) for the 2024-2025 academic year.
Cathilyn Lee accepted the award at a signing, and a press conference held in the lobby of Building 100, Fullerton College, Fullerton, Calif., on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM PST.
Cathilyn Lee is a second-year Computer Science Major who accomplished the following as a student-athlete playing for Fullerton College:
Cathilyn Lee is from Houston, Texas, and came to Fullerton College to compete in the Orange Empire Conference and 3C2A for Fullerton College.
