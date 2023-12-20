Women’s Golf Signs Fullerton College Student Cathilyn Lee

On 8 December 2023, Cathilyn Lee, 2022 3C2A Women’s Golf State Champion, received an offer for full tuition, books, room and board, and golf-related expenses to St. John’s University, New York (Big East Conference, NCAA Division 1) for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Cathilyn Lee accepted the award at a signing, and a press conference held in the lobby of Building 100, Fullerton College, Fullerton, Calif., on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM PST.

Cathilyn Lee is a second-year Computer Science Major who accomplished the following as a student-athlete playing for Fullerton College:

• 2022 All-Orange Empire Conference First Team

• 2022 Orange Empire Conference Player of the Year

• 2022 All Southern California Regional First Team

• 2022 All State of California First Team

• 2022 Individual State of California Champion

• 2022-2023 Fullerton College Student-Athlete of the Year (Female)

• 2023 All-Orange Empire Conference First Team

• 2023 All Southern California Regional First Team

• 2023 Individual Southern California Regional Champion

• 2023 All State of California First Team

• Winner of numerous individual tournaments throughout her two seasons as Fullerton College Hornet

Cathilyn Lee is from Houston, Texas, and came to Fullerton College to compete in the Orange Empire Conference and 3C2A for Fullerton College.

Like this: Like Loading...