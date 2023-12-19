Tony Bushala Threatens City with a Lawsuit Over Wilshire Road Closure

Fullerton City Council voted at their August 16, 2022, meeting to establish an outdoor dining “parklet” program on the Walk on Wilshire (WOW) outdoor dining area. The closure sparked much discussion between bicyclists, outdoor dining patrons, and business owners. Several options were put forward, and finally, a compromise was achieved. Council voted 3-1 (Jung “no,” Dunlap absent) to approve the new parklet program.

Participants were directed to complete the Standard Outdoor Dining process, including executing an Encroachment Agreement and parklet installation. The 18-month pilot will commence on January 1, 2023, and be brought back to the council sometime in June or July 2024.

However, it seems that some of the businesses owned by Tony, George, and Al Bushala came late to the information and suddenly realized that the new bicycle paint, bollards, and parklets for diners may be permanent. This prompted Tony Bushala to write a letter threatening to sue the city.

