Tony Bushala Threatens City with a Lawsuit Over Wilshire Road Closure

Fullerton City Council voted at their August 16, 2022, meeting to establish an outdoor dining “parklet” program on the Walk on Wilshire (WOW) outdoor dining area. The closure sparked much discussion between bicyclists, outdoor dining patrons, and business owners. Several options were put forward, and finally, a compromise was achieved. Council voted 3-1 (Jung “no,” Dunlap absent) to approve the new parklet program.
Participants were directed to complete the Standard Outdoor Dining process, including executing an Encroachment Agreement and parklet installation. The 18-month pilot will commence on January 1, 2023, and be brought back to the council sometime in June or July 2024.
However, it seems that some of the businesses owned by Tony, George, and Al Bushala came late to the information and suddenly realized that the new bicycle paint, bollards, and parklets for diners may be permanent. This prompted Tony Bushala to write a letter threatening to sue the city.
John must be an experienced small businessman because Mr. Big Brain is always commenting on everything. Nope. He’s just a consultant. California created a consultant economy and this insufferable know it all is the result.
I am sofware consultant. But it doesn’t remotely define my politics or interests. .
As far as being “insufferable” apparently not.
Closing the street benefits a few people. The justification for the marginal idea was Covid relief. The street was bought and paid for by everybody.
The public should decide what’s in the public interest. Bushala’s property rights don’t extend to deciding transportation policy and uses of public property.
Maybe he can claim a taking and get compensation but I really don’t see how he’s impacted by one block less of road access when businesses in the area are all easily accessed and there is a lot of public parking.
No harm, no foul. I think the guy just hates any use of public property that doesn’t personally benefit him. Entitlement is not a good look.
It is also hard for the police to get to the disturbances at the bars because they have to go around Wilshire.
Then people will complain that the police arrived late and did not do anything.
Yeah I don’t think his argument holds any water either (hence you inventing some other undercooked reason).
What is the basis of your Bushala cult anyway? What do you get out of it?
Lol. Good luck proving safe access to pedestrians and cyclists and outdoor dining has negatively affected their property values. Makes no sense whatsoever.