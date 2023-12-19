Celebrating Love Knows No Distance: Orange County Clerk-Recorder Allows Couples to Invite Civil Ceremony Guests Virtually

Orange County Clerk-Recorder is bringing together loved ones worldwide to share in the joy of couples’ marriage ceremonies. Starting Saturday, December 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen is making it possible for couples at our South County branch office in Laguna Hills to privately livestream their marriage ceremony and invite their family and friends via Zoom. Those invited will be able to view the marriage ceremony from anywhere using their electronic devices after receiving a secure Zoom link to the ceremony from the couple. This live stream option is already a success at our North County Branch Office in Anaheim and will be expanded to our South County branch office located at 24031 El Toro Road, Suite 160, Laguna Hills, CA 92653. For more information or details, please call the department’s information line at (714) 834-2500 or visit us at OCRecorder.com.

“Our live stream option is a wonderful way for couples to invite loved ones from anywhere in the world to join their marriage ceremony in real-time,” said Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen. “I am excited to expand this service to our South County branch office to create unforgettable moments for couples and those dearest to them, regardless of the physical distance.”

Once a couple completes the marriage license process, department staff will ask the couple if they wish to livestream their ceremony. If they do, a password-protected link will be given to the couple to share with whomever they invite via e-mail or text. Those invited to the private live stream feed must have an internet connection and the Zoom app downloaded on their device. This service has no additional cost to the couple; however, guests should check with their internet or cellular providers for data rates and charges they may incur by joining the live feed. The live feed is private and will not be recorded, so once the ceremony is completed, the department cannot retrieve the feed.

There are a few advantages to live streaming a ceremony on Zoom. First, family and friends from nearby can be part of the ceremony. This is a great option for those who can’t travel because of health concerns or physical limitations. Second, couples can get married and share the moment live with anyone from anywhere in the world and with as many people as they wish. Finally, Zoom is incredibly user-friendly; all anyone needs is an internet connection, a device with the Zoom app installed, and a link sent out by the couple to join.

Please call the department’s information line at (714) 834-2500 or visit OCRecorder.com for more detailed information. The information line, except holidays, is available Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

