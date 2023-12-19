The Return of Fullerton’s ‘First Night’ New Year’s Eve Celebration will Feature Fireworks

The City of Fullerton is thrilled to announce the return of its much-anticipated annual New Year’s Eve celebration, First Night, on Sunday, December 31, 2023, from 7:00 pm to midnight at the Downtown Fullerton Plaza located at 125 E. Wilshire Avenue, offering a spectacular celebration for the entire community. Admission to this event is free, ensuring that everyone can participate in this momentous occasion.

As the clock ticks to midnight, First Night promises to captivate attendees with a vibrant extravaganza filled with live entertainment, dazzling fireworks, delectable cuisines, and many family-friendly activities in charming Downtown Fullerton. This alcohol-free event aims to create lasting memories and ring in the New Year with joyous spirits.

Event highlights include:

Live Music: Enjoy electrifying performances from local bands and talented artists on multiple stages throughout the festival grounds. From classic rock to the blues and everything in between, there’s something for every musical taste.

Culinary Delights: Savor various delicious food and beverage options from gourmet food trucks and local vendors offering diverse cuisines to tantalize your taste buds.

Family Fun Zone: Delight in various activities for all ages, including face painting, balloon and character artists, stilt walkers, a kids’ lane with interactive games, and much more. Let the little ones revel in the festive atmosphere with dedicated entertainment.

Fireworks Extravaganza: Prepare to be awe-inspired as the night sky illuminates with a breathtaking fireworks display at midnight, marking the start of a promising New Year.

The City of Fullerton would like to thank the Fullerton Community Foundation, Orange County Power Authority, Providence St. Jude Medical Center, Republic Services, Revolution Cantina & Mezcaleria, and Tandy Consulting for sponsoring this event.

For further information and updates, please visit our website at www.cityoffullerton.com

Like this: Like Loading...