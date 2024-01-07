20th Anniversary of the Slick Chicks

It all started twenty years ago when twelve businesswomen decided to network in November of 2003. Why not form a talented group of these women who would support each other in their businesses with the cost of only their lunches? Doreen Eadie-Carbill, in speaking with her mother, decided to create this organization formally.

They would meet once a month at different restaurants and business locations. Doreen named the organization Slick Chicks E.T.C. (Educated, Talented, and Confident). In its 20th year, Slick Chicks has grown from 12 to 75 women.

The purpose is to network. At these get-togethers, there are 30-second commercials for their businesses. Referral slips are filled out when a company or person is interested in the specific service or product presented, and contacts can be effectively made.

The organization is free to its members, and complimentary contributions can be made to offset the cost of these slips or other minor expenses. Membership is through word of mouth and has been handpicked by Doreen to ensure that only two professions are represented to serve each member better.

Meetings are relaxed and enjoyable and an effective way to learn about other businesses. At each meeting, one or two speakers are given about 20 minutes to discuss their business.

At this celebration meeting of the 20th year, the group was given an entertaining presentation by Jennifer Arundale, actor, comedian, and host. She will be appearing soon at the Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club.

Like this: Like Loading...