Young Observer Celebrates 5 Years

How time flies! I was only eight when I first heard about the Fullerton Observer from my mom. I had written an opinion about babysitters, and my mom thought my view was quite bold and amusing. She suggested that I mail it to the editor of our city newspaper. I did, and this opened up the opportunity of a lifetime for me. The editor, Sharon Kennedy, liked my little piece of writing and asked me to write more.

I created my column, “Kids Rule.” Soon, readers started following my column, and I discovered the joy and fulfillment of community service through my volunteer work as a kid columnist.

When I turned twelve, I created the youth section with the approval of the editor, and I named it Young Observer. I recruited volunteer writers who seem to have found the same joy and fulfillment that I did because they stick with the paper from the time they signed up, with some of them writing for as long as 4 or 5 years, right from the first publication of the youth section. Read on to find out what being a Young Observer means to all of these dedicated volunteers and contributors.

The opinion that started the Young Observers was published in 2014: “No Babysitters!”

I was walking with my mom in Downtown Fullerton when I saw only my parents in the restaurants. I asked my mom, “Why are those parents by themselves instead of having their children with them?” Mom said that perhaps they left their kids with babysitters.

I think it is not fair that parents go to fancy restaurants and leave their children behind. The children feel very sad without their parents. They imagine how much fun they are having while the miserable child has a bad time with the babysitter. If you leave your child with the babysitter, your family is broken.

Francine V., 8-years-old, Fullerton

What does being a volunteer writer mean to you?

Francine Vudoti, 12th grade

(2014 to 2023, 9 years as a columnist; 5 years as Youth Editor)

I practically grew up with the paper, having written my first article when I was eight through this year at seventeen and about to go to college next fall. To me, being a Young Observer means being proactive. When we see the need for something, we say or do something.

When I was eight, I saw the need to share my voice. Had I not done it, I would have missed this rare opportunity to connect with and serve our community. Without a doubt, being proactive can be empowering. It can help shape our lives.

Irene, 12th grade (since 2018) Young Observer Top Volunteer 5-year Milestone Award

To be a Young Observer means to be an advocate. As young students, we often grapple with the misconception that our voices hold little value in our community. The Fullerton Observer newspaper and the Young Observers page, however, have effectively dismantled this belief and have inspired me to become an advocate within my community.

Exploring columns spanning from youth representation in politics to the phenomenon of Techno-Orientalism, having a platform to express my often complex perspectives has proved incredibly empowering. The Young Observers page celebrates diversity in thought and hosts journalists of all different backgrounds. As a contributor, I have the honor of sharing that space with my peers — a privilege accompanied by a responsibility to educate and enrich the Fullerton community.

The beauty of storytelling and community engagement has inspired me to continue this extensive, five-year journey with the Young Observers page. As a resident of Fullerton, my involvement in this publication has fostered a sense of civic responsibility and a personal connection with the city. I recognize the power of writing and the value of my own stories, which has motivated me to continue my contributions to the paper.

=======================================

Mateo, 10th grade (since 2019, 4 years of service). Young Observer Top Volunteer Award

Being a Young Observer means a lot to me. It gives me a voice in the community and allows me to express my ideas and thoughts through the articles I write. It offers me a foundation from which I can influence and inspire the community to change for the better.

All in all, being a Young Observer keeps me connected to the Fullerton community and makes me feel like a valued member of that community. It allows me to hone my writing skills outside of school. One of the fields I am considering pursuing for the future is sports journalism, and writing for the Observer is a great way for me to practice the skills I need for that field (although I do not write about sports in particular).

Most importantly, the Observer allows me to learn about the world around me. I would not be as knowledgeable about the community and other topics if it were not for the Observer.

=======================================

Erin, 9th grade (since 2019, 4 years of service)

It means that I get to write and explore ideas about my community as well as topics that pique my interest. At the same time, I love how I can share my interests with readers who can also learn something new.

Contributing articles to the newspaper is a rare opportunity that allows me to improve my writing skills. Not only that, but when I receive comments and letters about how I impacted people, I gain motivation from the realization that I’m making a difference.

=======================================

Tegan, 5th grade (since 2020, 3 years of service)

It means having the privilege and responsibility to communicate with our community through writing. As a voice for the youth, I share valuable ideas and thoughts that can benefit others, like those I have shared for my column “Life Hacks.”

This volunteer work requires dedication and consistency. It means being committed to sharing ideas regularly and making a positive impact on the readers. This commitment is what has allowed me to become a long-time member. Moreover, being surrounded by like-minded individuals who share similar interests has been another factor in my longevity as a Young Observer.

Collaborating with other young writers who are passionate about making a difference has given me a sense of belonging and has further fueled my motivation to keep contributing.

=======================================

Rosie, 7th grade (since 2020, 3 years of service)

It’s encouraging and delightful to know that my words are making an impact in this community and that real people read my column, even if I don’t always receive feedback.

What made me stay with this column is partly the fact I enjoy writing and partly the dopamine rush I get when I see my column and my face on the paper at the library. I love how flexible the commitment is and how I can encourage people to adopt the pets I write about.

=======================================

Declan, 8th grade (since 2021, 2 years of service)

This rare opportunity presented to a few benefits me and the newspaper audience. I express my opinion on medical topics and the prevention of environmental changes that can impact the majority of the human population. Not only can I use this extracurricular activity in a college application, but it also sharpens my writing skills and improves my vocabulary when researching.

=======================================

Edyn, 10th Grade (since 2023)

It means uplifting the young community of Fullerton. I have fallen in love with the publication since my first article saw print, leading me to be a part of the Young Observer team. The most pivotal moment for me was the writing assignment for the Nicholas Jr. High tiny home project event. I met so many great people who provided me with a variety of outlooks, from students to district administrators. I am so excited to see where this year will take me now that I will have more time on my hands to write. Additionally, the community has been so welcoming, even though I could not attend the annual conference last month due to some unfortunate last-minute circumstances.

=======================================

Jules, 7th grade (since 2023)

It means being that young voice in the community, writing about the things I love, and being able to share my insight or information on local events. Personally, it is truly an amazing opportunity to share my comics and articles with people in my community. I’m excited to see what the New Year brings for my column and the future of the Young Observers.

=======================================

Marcella, 7th grade (since 2023)

It is a big opportunity to share with my community what I think, it also is a great way to connect with other writers. Especially when I attended the Young Observers Annual Conference for the first time last month. I was pumped to write more and make more time for this volunteer work.

