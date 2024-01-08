Arts

2024 District Arts Show Opening Reception January 31, 6 to 8 pm

This annual exhibition features the work of 100 talented high school students from La Habra, Fullerton, Troy, Sunny Hills, Sonora, Buena Park, La Vista, and La Sierra. The collection is judged by their own art teachers and is comprised of a variety of mediums: painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics, etc. Who will be the next Pablo Picasso or Florence Arnold?

Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 10 am through February 9, 2024, 4 pm. On view in the Main & North Gallery The Muckenthaler Cultural Center at 1201 W. Malvern Ave, Fullerton • 714-738-6595 • info@themuck.org

FJUHSD Student Art Show is a vibrant celebration of artistic talent, showcasing the creativity, imagination, and artistic prowess of the students.

Troy

Sunny Hills

Sonora

La Habra

Fullerton

Buena Park

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


