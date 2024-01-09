Art Talk with Over the Moon: Make 2024 a Year Full of Art

Thinking about New Year’s resolutions can get old fast. Part of the reason is that many resolutions are strict rules or guidelines for which you haven’t mustered the energy or enthusiasm in the past year.

Why not choose something fun and easy? Consider adding more art to your life this coming year. That’s not a resolution – it is an adventure! We have some ideas:

Plan a day trip where you visit an art museum or galleries. We’re lucky that So Cal has many art museums to explore, and there are art districts in Orange and L.A. Counties with numerous galleries that are open to the public. Learn more about art and, in viewing, discover what appeals to your own interests.

Attend an ArtWalk. These events usually occur monthly and feature local art. In smaller venues, you’ll sometimes have the chance to meet artists and learn more about their art. Fullerton’s Artwalk is the first Friday of each month.

View and explore art conveniently from home. There are numerous online galleries that showcase a variety of artwork with excellent graphics and information about artists.

Find books about art and artists. You can delve into the art world through books and discover what you like. HalfOff Books on Wilshire in downtown Fullerton is a great place to explore art books. The Fullerton Public Library is another great place to spend a leisurely day.

One of the best ways to explore your own artistic creativity is to enroll in an art class or workshop. Immerse yourself! There are many options, from a 1/2 day class to a destination trip with instructor guides. Seeing what you can create with a little instruction may inspire you to pursue more artistic adventures.

We’ve compiled a list of places locally that offer one-day or multiple-week classes to spark your interest. Most already have their schedules online for the new year, and if not, check back for opportunities that may be added.

Bowers Museum

Located at 2002 N Main St, Santa Ana, the Bowers Museum offers several interesting exhibits, and it also hosts art workshops. Seniors over 62 can enjoy the classes for free; general admission is $7 for most classes. Upcoming soon are ‘Watercolor Tangle Painting,’ ‘Silk Fan Painting,’ and a ‘Memory Box’ workshop. For more information, call (714) 567-3600 or go to http://www.bowers.org

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

Commonly referred to as OLLI, the institute is affiliated with Cal State Fullerton and offers courses for retired or semi-retired individuals. Art-related classes in this session include:

• Ceramics

• Drawing for the Fun of It,

• Introduction to Watercolor Painting

• Watercolor Workshop

OLLI also offers Art Appreciation courses. To participate, you must register and pay a semester fee, which enables you to take as many classes as you desire. Learn more at http://www.olli.fullerton.edu

The Muckenthaler Cultural Center

Our local cultural treasure, the Muck, offers art classes throughout the year. The new list of classes is now available. Most classes begin on January 8, so it is best to check the schedule online now. Expected offerings include ceramic classes for all levels, including teens and children, Digital Art, Animation, Comic Making, and Introspective Art. Located at 1201 W. Malvern Ave, Fullerton. For more information, call 714-738-6595 or visit the website at: http://www.themuck.org

The Potting Shed

This boutique garden store on the Circle in downtown Orange offers “Workshops on the Plaza.” Scheduled for January are two watercolor classes, a pressed flower, and a candle-making workshop. And for a twist, in January and February, they have three Charcuterie creation workshops, adding some flavor to the art! They will be adding even more workshops to the schedule in the coming days. Private workshops may also be scheduled.

Visit the Potting Shed’s website at tpshomeandgarden.com. Located at 10 Plaza Square Suite 102, Orange. For more information, call (714) 468-5154.

Brea Gallery

Located in the Brea Civic Cultural Center at 1 Civic Center Cir, Brea. Brea Gallery does not yet have its workshop schedule up for the new year.

In speaking with the gallery staff, they are planning to host several artist workshops. This is a great way to meet local artists and speak with them while they are creating new works. Keep checking their website at http://www.breaartgallery.com for workshop dates, or call (714) 990-7731.

If you tackle a new art medium in 2024, be kind to yourself. The skilled artists leading the class have hundreds or thousands of hours under their belt. While they can share their techniques with you, it takes time to develop skills and create your own style. Enjoy the process, and have fun!

