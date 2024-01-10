Fullerton School District: December 12 Meeting

Fullerton School District Board meets at 6 pm on the 2nd & 4th Tues of each month at district headquarters, 1401 W Valencia Dr, Fullerton. For agenda, go to: http://www.fsd.k12.ca.us or call (714) 447-7400

Dream Catchers Student Recognition Ceremony

The meeting opened with a presentation and recognition ceremony to announce the 2023 Dream Catchers, highlighting students who are taking their learning beyond the classroom to make an impact on their community. The students that were selected are:

Katelyn Cockrell, 5th grade, Acacia

Sierra Chavez, 6th grade, Beachwood

Farrah Kim, 5th grade, Robert Fisler

Asch Domin, 7th grade, Ladera Vista Jr High

Allison Kwan, 5th grade, Laguna Rd

Gino Garcia, 5th grade, Maple

Juan Javier Duran Vargas, 8th grade, Nicholas Jr High

Owen and Willow Lee, 4th graders, Orangethorpe

Paxton Yee, 4th grade, Sunset Lane

Richard Renaud, 6th grade, Woodcrest

Raylan Danger Levy, 4th grade, Hermosa

Dr. Super Intendent Pletka said, “This is an important ceremony. It’s an important thing that we do to take time to recognize our students. These are the change makers. They’re making a difference in their community right now. They’re making a difference in our schools right now. They’re having an impact on all of us. They’re doing that by having and following those things that are uniquely theirs.”

Elections for 2024 Board President, Vice President, and Clerk

Leonel Talavera was unanimously voted as President of the Fullerton School Board for 2024.

Superintendent Pletka said a few parting words about outgoing President Aruni Thakur, “Each year, we recognize the incoming president, but also the sacrifice and the service of the outgoing president. Aruni embraced his role as president and brought joy with him as he connected with our community. If we look back to the beginning, when Aruni first got here, we didn’t have a mental health department. Right now, we have counselors, we have mental health therapists as well as social workers as an expansion of a mental health staff and experts in large part due to the whole board but in part to the leadership. With the voice that Aruni gave to this area, we are in the best position we have ever been to meet the needs of our kids’ social and emotional well-being. Aruni is deeply rooted in this community. And it was clear in his entire leadership over the year that he was trying to bring people together and to kind of create synergy across organizations with the city, with nonprofits, and the community.”

Hilda Sugarman was voted in as Vice President, and Beverly Berryman was voted in as clerk.

Establish Regular Meeting Dates and Times

Tuesday, January 16, 6 pm

Tuesday, February 20, 6 pm

Tuesday, March 12, 6 pm

Tuesday, April 16, 6 pm

Tuesday, May 21, 6 pm

*Tuesday, June 11 & June 18, 6 pm

Tuesday, July 30, 6 pm

Tuesday, August 20, 6 pm

*Tuesday, August 27 Special Board Meeting Superintendent Evaluation, 5 pm

Tuesday, September 17, 6 pm

Tuesday, October 15, 6 pm

Tuesday, November 19, 6 pm

Monday, December 16, 6 pm Organizational Meeting

Representative and alternate for the OC School Boards Association Political Action Committee

Ruthi Hanchett was voted in to represent Fullerton at the Political Action Committee. Beverly Berryman was voted in as the alternate. The OCSBA addresses issues of mutual concern, provides updates on legislative activity, sponsors topical speakers to enhance OCSBA objectives, and recognizes meritorious service on behalf of public education and our youth.

Representative and alternate for the county committee of school district organization for the 2024 school year

The nominee is responsible for filling in the ballot voting for who should be president of the Orange County School Board Association Committee. The position is also a rotating position. This will continue to be controversial because the Orange County School Board wants to take it over and disband committees entirely. President Talavera was voted in for this responsibility, and trustee Berryman was voted to be the alternate.

