Ten OC Luminaries Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame

Singer Gwen Stefani, Olympians Greg Louganis and Amanda Beard, and Innovator Walt Disney Among Class of 2023 Honorees

Ten prominent individuals who have significantly contributed to the fabric of Orange County’s rich cultural, societal, and professional landscape were inducted into the 2023 Inaugural Class of the Orange County Hall of Fame on January 12, 2024.

The inaugural induction ceremony, emceed by Orange County Supervisor and Chairman Donald P. Wagner, Third District, and fellow Supervisors – Supervisor Andrew Do, First District, and Supervisor Katrina Foley, Fifth District – recognized outstanding achievements in Music, Arts & Entertainment; Sports; Business; Philanthropy; and Civics.

“It was a pleasure to work with Supervisor Andrew Do to create the Orange County Hall of Fame that honors so many amazing people who have positively impacted our beloved county,” said Chairman Donald P. Wagner, Third District.

Honorees Gwen Stefani, Frank Jao, Greg Louganis, and Amanda Beard attended the ceremony. Family members of honorees Walt Disney, General Willian Lyon, and Henry Segerstrom accepted the honor on behalf of their loved ones. Honorees Kobe Bryant, Bill Medley, and Tiger Woods were unable to attend; however, a video message was played during the ceremony.

“Orange County has so much to be proud of. These first inductees and their special achievements truly deserve recognition by the people of Orange County,” said Vice Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “I applaud Chairman Wagner and former Vice Chairman Do for their efforts to create our Hall of Fame.”

In early 2023, Board of Supervisors Chairman Don Wagner and former Vice Chairman Andrew Do formed a subcommittee to develop and establish the Orange County Hall of Fame. By unanimous vote of the Board of Supervisors, the Orange County Hall of Fame was established on November 28, 2023, to recognize and honor the selected individuals.

“Orange County, nestled in the heart of Southern California, has evolved into a global force, prominent in international business, culture, technology, philanthropy, music, and the arts,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, First District. “The Orange County Hall of Fame will commemorate Orange County’s past and present as we inspire the next generation of residents to achieve remarkable success.”

“The Orange County Hall of Fame serves as a reminder that Orange County’s trailblazers shape our nation’s history, culture, and economy,” said Supervisor Foley. “The inaugural class celebrates some of Orange County’s best, including Henry Segerstrom, Kobe Bryant, Amanda Beard, General William Lyon, and Bill Medley, who have all called District 5 home. The Hall of Fame tells the story of Orange County by highlighting our cultural impacts and our economic achievements. I look forward to sharing the stories of more great leaders with roots in our extraordinary communities.”

The Orange County Hall of Fame will be located at the County Administration North (CAN) Building. The induction ceremony was held in the Board Hearing Room.

A livestream of the ceremony was available to view the ceremony. A recording of the ceremony is available to view at www.ocgov.com/halloffame.

